Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3CS32 | ISIN: DK0061540341 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LUA
München
20.06.25 | 08:06
0,057 Euro
-2,07 % -0,001
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S to file for bankruptcy

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S to file for bankruptcy

Kolding, Denmark, 19 June 2025

Following the announcement on 19 June 2025 regarding the in-court restructuring proceedings, the Board of Directors and management of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S regret to announce that it has not been possible to reach a sustainable solution within the framework of the restructuring process. As a result, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S will file for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy petition will be submitted to the Probate Court in Kolding as soon as possible.

In addition, the Company has today entered into a conditional partial business transfer agreement with thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA. The conditional partial business transfer agreement does not encompass the entirety of the Company's operations or all of its assets.

The conditional partial business transfer agreement is, inter alia, conditional upon approval by the court-appointed trustee following issuance of the bankruptcy decree, as well as approval from the secured creditors.

Regardless of the conditional partial business transfer agreement, the Company does not expect any dividends or other distributions to be available to its shareholders.

