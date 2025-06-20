castLabs delivers new React Native player SDK to expand 3SS' 3Ready solution for Proximus

BERLIN, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs, a global pioneer in premium digital video technology, and 3 Screen Solutions (3SS), leading provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB), smart TV, multiscreen and in-vehicle entertainment, have partnered to co-create and deliver a cutting-edge, React Native-powered player solution for the Proximus Pickx super-aggregated entertainment platform. Starting with castLabs building a dedicated new SDK, this collaborative solution will provide viewers with an elevated streaming experience and advanced player functionality and flexibility across all platforms and devices.

Proximus, Belgium's leading telecommunications and digital services provider, is committed to delivering high-quality entertainment through its on-demand and streaming service, Pickx. Leveraging castLabs' robust player technology alongside 3SS' 3Ready platform, Pickx will offer seamless playback and enhanced interactivity across Android and Apple smartphones and tablets, Apple TVs, as well as on web, all harmoniously powered by the cross-platform framework React Native.

React Native was chosen for its ability to streamline development by enabling a single shared codebase for deploying native apps across multiple platforms. This approach not only simplifies the development process but also reduces costs by removing the need for platform-specific programming expertise. It also allows for faster time-to-market by focusing development efforts on a unified framework.

Additionally, the collaborative solution delivers significant development efficiencies, including reduced QA and definition overhead. The capability to roll out features simultaneously across platforms ensures the multiscreen service remains consistent and aligned across all screens.

This collaboration underscores the unique strengths of castLabs and 3SS: castLabs' PRESTOplay enables secure, high-quality video playback across platforms, providing Pickx with a stable and reliable viewing experience. Combined with 3SS' user experience design and product engineering capabilities, Pickx benefits from a streaming environment with unprecedented power and adaptability.

"Thanks to the deployment enabled by castLabs and 3SS, we're able to elevate the streaming experience on Pickx, ensuring both quality and efficient scalability across devices," said Pradeep Thekkedath, Pickx Platform & Chapter Area Lead at Proximus. "The combined strengths of castLabs' playback technology and 3SS' 3Ready platform enable us to deliver an immersive and responsive service that our viewers can enjoy seamlessly."

"We are proud to work closely with castLabs to empower telcos and operators to deliver seamless video experiences to end users across STBs and any OTT device," said Pierre Donath, CPO & CMO at 3SS. "Together with castLabs, we're helping Proximus and other joint customers benefit from a high-performing, feature-rich, and future-flexible video player solution that sets a new benchmark for user experience and scalability."

"We are thrilled to partner with 3SS to enhance the Proximus Pickx experience," added Michael Stattmann, co-founder of castLabs. "Our collaboration brings powerful new tools to service providers, and we look forward to continuing to help Proximus to increase user engagement and satisfaction among Pickx subscribers."

This partnership marks an important step forward for Pickx as it continues to innovate and expand its streaming service, delivering a more immersive and reliable experience for viewers across Belgium. For more information on how this collaboration is transforming the video streaming landscape, visit castlabs.com and 3ss.tv, or experience it firsthand at pickx.be.

About Proximus

Proximus Group, is a provider of future-proof connectivity, IT and digital services, headquartered in Brussels. The Group is actively engaged in building a connected world that people trust, so society blooms. The Domestic segment is focused on providing state-of-the art telecommunications and IT services in the Benelux. Proximus Global overarches the international activities of the Group. With 13,131 employees, imbued with Proximus' Think Possible mindset and all engaged to offer a superior customer experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 6,430 million end-2024.

About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)

3SS is a global leader in digital entertainment technology, delivering solutions that create experiences people love. Since 2009, 3SS has been trusted by telcos, pay-TV operators and streamers worldwide for its expertise in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. The award-winning 3Ready product platform accelerates seamless entertainment service launches across all devices, while empowering customer-centric innovation. Today 3Ready powers 30+ service providers, delivering rich, loyalty-enhancing entertainment hubs with total reach of 70+ million users. Customers include One Hungary (OneTV), A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Claro, Elisa Estonia, ENTEL, Norlys, ORS, Proximus, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone Group and Yes. Expanding beyond the living room, 3SS also delivers next-generation in-vehicle entertainment solutions. The 3Ready Automotive in-car entertainment platform is currently being deployed by leading global OEMs, redefining the connected car experience. Please visit 3ss.tv for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

About castLabs

castLabs is a leading pioneer of software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide to easily enable premium content streaming. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver high-quality video experiences through protected content playback over a large selection of devices and platforms. castLabs solutions include DRMtoday multi-DRM and CAS licensing, feature-rich PRESTOplay cross-platform players, Video Toolkit cloud encoding, STARDUSTmark single-frame forensic watermarking, Widevine device and app certification, secure WebRTC end-to-end delivery, as well as expert technical consulting. Learn more at castlabs.com.

