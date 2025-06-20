Anzeige
Freitag, 20.06.2025
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 11:06 Uhr
ZTE Corporation: China Mobile and ZTE win the Asia Mobile Award 2025 with AI-driven 5G cloudified core network

  • China Mobile and ZTE have developed the innovative AI-driven green and energy-saving 5G cloudified core network project to reduce the energy consumption and improve the network performance and operation efficiency

  • The AI-driven green and energy-saving 5G cloudified core network innovative and replicable solution helps operators reduce OPEX and CAPEX while achieving significant energy saving effect

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, in partnership with China Mobile, has earned "Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action in Asia" award for their AI-driven green and energy-saving 5G cloudified core network innovation project at the Asia Mobile Awards(AMOs) during MWC Shanghai 2025.

Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action in Asia

Energy conservation, emission reduction and green transformation in the communications industry are key issues in the global shift towards green and sustainable development.

The innovative AI-driven green and energy-saving 5G cloudified core network project aims to significantly reduce the energy consumption of the 5G core network while enhancing network performance and operation efficiency through the innovative cloud-native architecture and intelligent energy-saving technology. Leveraging ZTE's leading Intelligent 5G core network solutions and China Mobile's extensive experience in green communications, this project successfully achieves energy efficiency optimization and carbon emission reduction of 5G core network, providing operators with efficient and environmentally-friendly 5G core network deployment solutions.

The AI-driven green and energy-saving 5G cloudified core network innovation project not only helps operators reduce OPEX and CAPEX, but also provides replicable solutions for the sustainable development of global 5G core networks. To date, this project has been deployed across multiple provinces of China, achieving significant energy savings.

Moving forward, ZTE will further its collaboration with China Mobile to promote the application of green and energy-saving technologies in a wider range of network systems. Both parties will work together with global partners to advance the green and intelligent development of 5G networks, with great commitment to the sustainable development of the global communications industry.

ABOUT ZTE:
ZTE connects the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, and its portfolio spans communication networks, computing infrastructure, industry digital solutions, and personal and home smart terminals. Serving over a quarter of the world's population, ZTE is dedicated to leading globally in connectivity and intelligent computing, enabling communication and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.
www.zte.com.cn/global

FOLLOW US:
Facebook www.facebook.com/ZTECorp
X www.x.com/ZTEPress
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zte
YouTube www.youtube.com/@ZTECorporation

MEDIA INQUIRIES:
ZTE Corporation
Communications
Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715376/Best_Mobile_Innovation_for_Climate_Action_in_Asia.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601626/ZTE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-mobile-and-zte-win-the-asia-mobile-award-2025-with-ai-driven-5g-cloudified-core-network-302486931.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
