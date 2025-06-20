OneFootball Announces Community Presale Of 'OneFootball Credits' ($OFC)

OneFootball announces $OFC community presale ahead of Token Generation Event

OneFootball Credits will be able to be used OneFootball-wide to redeem unique digital and physical products and experiences, becoming the backbone of OneFootball's ecosystem

BERLIN, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneFootball, a leading global football media platform, is thrilled to announce the community presale of its native utility token, OneFootball Credits ($OFC), prior to the Token Generation Event (details to be announced). Native within the OneFootball app, OneFootball Credits will connect fans to exclusive experiences, premium products, and unique content while building a fan-driven community. In OneFootball's vision for the future, fans, creators, and brands come together in an open, dynamic and onchain ecosystem that amplifies their voices.

This exclusive presale will run for a limited time window, offering fans a unique opportunity to secure their stake in $OFC prior to the $OFC Token Generation Event. As an early supporter, football fans get to be part of OneFootball's newly emerging open digital football ecosystem that will utilise $OFC at its core. The presale marks the first step of OneFootball's commitment to implementing OneFootball Credits into the OneFootball app and invites early supporters to join its ecosystem.

Patrick Fischer, CEO of OneFootball, says: "Football has always been a community first, not just a business. By nature, it is one of the most accessible sports on the planet. And that's what we want to extend to the digital world. What if you wouldn't just merely spectate? What if you could instead own a piece of the ecosystem and shape it?"

Furthermore, he adds: "In my eyes, that changes everything. When you as a fan succeed, the ecosystem succeeds, and vice versa. No other incentive system in the world can create that kind of alignment. In the end, I believe that with OneFootball Club, all of us football fans can co-create the biggest football club in the world and shape the future of the game together."

Vincent Schalk, General Manager, says: "Our community presale will allow millions of football fans around the globe to participate in the creation of our newly emerging open football ecosystem starting at the Token Generation Event. An ecosystem that aims to support its core contributors, the fans. $OFC will be seamlessly integrated into the OneFootball app and will fuel a novel digital identity system."

About OneFootball GmbH

Founded in 2008, OneFootball is a leading media football platform for a new generation of mobile-first football fans, with plans to become the football marketplace for content, products, and services of the future. It serves over 200 million people monthly through its owned and operated platform and video distribution network, bringing fans closer to the game with breaking news, highlight clips, live streaming, and more.

OneFootball is backed by the biggest clubs in the world of football, such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, PSG, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Olympique de Marseille, Liverpool FC, Juventus FC and the German Football Federation (DFB). OneFootball partners with more than 200 clubs, leagues, federations, players, and broadcasters to bring content to the OneFootball Platform across 194 markets and with a global video distribution network that includes around 250 premium publisher partners. https://onefootball.com

