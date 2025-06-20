HTEC, a global AI-first company and a provider of technology design and engineering services, has opened a new office space in central Budapest, marking another step in the company's strategic expansion across the Hungarian market. Located at Erzsébet krt. 2, the new space will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, welcoming new employees eager to shape the future of technology.

HTEC's Hungarian team at the opening of the company's new Budapest office

HTEC partners with leading global companies to solve complex business problems in Financial Services, MedTech, Advanced Technologies, Retail, Telecommunications, and Enterprise Software Platforms. Its end-to-end expertise-from product strategy to design and delivery-positions the company as a true extension of its clients' teams. With a focus on strong partnerships and delivering measurable ROI fast, HTEC continues to invest in building deep industry knowledge and advancing technological capabilities through both talent acquisition and internal enablement programs.

HTEC began its journey in Hungary with the opening of its first office in Szeged in 2022. Today, the company has a growing presence in four Hungarian cities: Budapest, Szeged, Debrecen, and Pécs. The company's expanding local footprint reflects its long-term commitment to creating value for both clients and tech communities in Hungary.

To celebrate the new office opening, HTEC hosted an informal event on June 19 at the new location. The gathering brought together HTEC employees from around the country for an afternoon of connection, reflection, and celebration. CEO Aleksandar Cabrilo and President Dusan Kosic were both in attendance. Cabrilo addressed the team, sharing the company's vision for Hungary and outlining ambitious global growth plans.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to welcome our team into this beautiful space in the heart of Budapest," said Aleksandar Cabrilo, CEO of HTEC. "After three successful years in Hungary, we continue to be amazed by the technical talent and dedication across all of our teams in the country, especially in embedded technologies, an area of strategic importance where skilled professionals are in high demand and play a critical role in driving success across industries. We've recognized the strategic importance of this region and are happy to offer local talent the chance to work on some of the world's most creative technological challenges and become part of our AI-first employee enablement program, which equips them with the essential AI skills for the future."

One of the first employees to join HTEC Hungary, Zsolt Zalatnay, Senior Engineering and Delivery Lead, shared his experience:

"I joined HTEC because I was drawn to the chance to work on real-world challenges while continuing to learn and grow. I'm delighted to have been part of the dynamic growth of the Budapest team from the early days-it's been exciting to contribute to something evolving and impactful. What stood out to me early on was how quickly I was given trust and ownership-there's a genuine culture of curiosity here."

HTEC continues to scale globally in more than 30 locations with over 2,500 employees worldwide. With its new Budapest office, the company strengthens its position in Central Europe and deepens its commitment to building a strong, empowered, AI-ready workforce in Hungary.

About HTEC

HTEC Group Inc. is a global AI-first provider of strategic, software and hardware embedded design and engineering services, specializing in Advanced Technologies, Financial Services, MedTech, Automotive, Telco, and Enterprise Software Platforms. HTEC has a proven track record of helping Fortune 500 and hyper-growth companies solve complex engineering challenges, drive efficiency, reduce risks, and accelerate time to market. HTEC prides itself on attracting top talent and has strategically chosen the locations of its 20+ excellence centers to enable this.

