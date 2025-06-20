Electromechanical Actuators in Aircraft Market worth $804.3 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The electromechanical actuators in aircraft market is projected to reach USD 804.3 million by 2030, growing from USD 577.1 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The electromechanical actuators in aircraft market is witnessing strong momentum, fueled by rapid advancements in power electronics, smart sensors, and digital control systems. The growing focus on more electric aircraft (MEA) concepts, which aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce dependency on hydraulic and pneumatic systems, is accelerating the adoption of EMAs. The rising demand for lightweight, maintenance-friendly, and environmentally sustainable solutions encourages innovation in commercial and military aviation. At the same time, evolving defense modernization programs and next-generation aircraft platforms are opening up new opportunities for advanced actuation technologies. Aircraft manufacturers and system integrators increasingly invest in cutting-edge EMA solutions to meet performance, safety, and cost targets. With technology becoming more integrated and platforms more electric, the market is poised for long-term growth. It remains a critical enabler of the aviation industry's shift toward more innovative, cleaner, and reliable systems.

Electromechanical Actuators in Aircraft Market

Electromechanical Actuators in Aircraft Market Report Scope:

Market Revenue in 2025: $577.1 million
Estimated Value by 2030: $804.3 million
Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.9%
Forecast Period: 2025-2030
Segments Covered: By mechanism type, motor torque, application, platform, and region
Geographies Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Key Market Challenge: Power supply and thermal management limitations
Key Market Opportunities: Advancements in autonomous flight
Key Market Drivers: Rising adoption of More Electric Aircraft architecture

By platform, the narrow-body aircraft segment is projected to account for the largest share of the electromechanical actuators in aircraft market during the forecast period.

The dominance of the narrow-body aircraft segment is underpinned by strong global demand for single-aisle jets, especially across commercial airline fleets. With increasing focus on fleet modernization, airlines are upgrading to newer models, such as the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX, which integrate advanced electromechanical actuators (EMAs) for flight control surfaces, landing gear operations, and other critical functions. The adoption of EMAs in narrow-body aircraft is primarily driven by their lower weight, better energy efficiency, and reduced maintenance needs compared to traditional hydraulic systems. Given the high production volumes of narrow-body aircraft and their extensive use in short- and medium-haul routes worldwide, this aircraft continues to attract significant EMA integration. Moreover, the push toward more electric aircraft and increasing passenger traffic in emerging markets further reinforce the segment's leading market position. Narrow-body platforms are increasingly seen as the foundation for technological upgrades, which makes them central to the EMA market landscape.

By application, the flight control surface segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The flight control surface segment is projected to account for a significant market share, driven by the aviation industry's shift toward more electric aircraft and the growing need for precise, lightweight, and energy-efficient actuation systems. These actuators play a vital role in managing the aerodynamic behavior of an aircraft, enabling accurate control of ailerons, elevators, rudders, and flaps. As aircraft designs evolve, the demand for advanced EMAs in primary and secondary flight control systems continues to grow, especially in next-generation commercial jets and military platforms. Reduced maintenance needs, enhanced reliability, and better integration with digital flight control architectures have driven the move from hydraulic systems toward electromechanical solutions. With growing emphasis on performance optimization, weight reduction, and environmental efficiency, EMAs for flight control surfaces have become critical to modern aircraft programs.

North America is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

North America remains at the forefront of the electromechanical actuators in aircraft industry, primarily due to its robust aerospace sector, rich engineering skills base, and drive towards more electric airplane designs. In recent years, there has been a well-documented shift from conventional hydraulic systems toward electromechanical systems, particularly for flight control and landing gear systems. This transformation is fueled by the need to shed weight, increase fuel economy, and make maintenance easier. Industry leaders such as Honeywell, Moog Inc., and Curtiss-Wright are at the forefront of this change, creating more sophisticated and reliable EMA technologies for commercial and defense applications. Regulatory incentives have also played a significant part. The FAA's emphasis on safety and electrification has driven broader usage of EMA systems throughout aging fleets and new airplanes. The region's robust supply base, large aircraft programs, and military modernization continue to drive demand for EMS. With increasing focus on testing, certification, and system integration, North America is emerging as a leading center for electromechanical actuator innovation and deployment.

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Liebherr (Switzerland), and Ametek Inc. (US) are major players in the electromechanical actuators in aircraft companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.

