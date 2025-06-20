This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Jessimiela Usidame, Procurement Manager at UK-based Elgin. She says creating equity means making space for women to speak, lead, and shape outcomes at every level. "Still, many women in commercial and project-facing roles must prove themselves - again and again. There's often an unspoken presumption about what we can't do, before anyone sees what we can," she states. There's a unique energy that runs through the renewables industry - a constant momentum, a sense of building something vital and new. That energy, I believe, comes from the increasing ...

