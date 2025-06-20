Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 13:36 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IONETIX Corporation and AlfaRim Medical B.V. announce a strategic partnership to fast-track commercial production of Actinium-225

LANSING, Mich. and DELFT, Netherlands, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IONETIX, a leading cyclotron technology innovator and full-service isotope manufacturer, and AlfaRim, a Dutch deeptech company pioneering industrial-scale production of cGMP-grade Actinium-225, today announced a strategic collaboration to commercialize cyclotron-produced Actinium-225, a key isotope enabling next-generation targeted alpha therapies (TATs). This collaboration will accelerate near-term scale-up production of Actinium-225 to establish a sustainable, commercial-scale supply.

IONETIX logo

Actinium-225 (Ac-225) is a potent alpha-emitting radioisotope used to selectively destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. Numerous clinical trials are currently investigating Ac-225 based treatments. However, global supply of Ac-225 remains critically constrained due to small-scale production methods, limited processing capacity, and rapidly increasing demand. To address these bottlenecks, AlfaRim and IONETIX are combining complementary resources to expand production and enable broader clinical access to Ac-225-based cancer therapies.

Hanno Mak, Chief Executive Officer from AlfaRim, stated: "We are pleased to be part of this strategic collaboration with IONETIX. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission of making alpha therapies possible. This joint effort paves the way for a reliable and sustainable large-scale commercial supply of Ac-225."

"We are excited to be working with AlfaRim to bring these desperately needed radioisotopes to patients globally. Reliable commercial supply will be crucial to ensuring patients get the benefits of these treatments," added Kevin Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of IONETIX.

About AlfaRim Medical B.V.
AlfaRim, a deeptech company based in Delft, the Netherlands, is a pioneer in the industrial production of Actinium-225 (Ac-225), a rare isotope critical for Targeted Alpha Therapies (TATs) in cancer treatment. Utilizing innovative technology involving proton bombardment of Radium-226 (Ra-226), AlfaRim aims to address the global shortage of Ac-225 by supplying cGMP-grade quantities. AlfaRim's facility, to be located on the TU Delft Campus, is designed for large-scale production, potentially increasing the current global supply tenfold.

About IONETIX Corporation
IONETIX is a leader in cyclotron technology and radioisotope manufacturing, providing innovative solutions that enable access to scarce isotopes for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. IONETIX supplies high-purity Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Astatine-211 (At-211) for use in targeted alpha therapies, supported by a comprehensive distribution network, contract drug manufacturing services, and specialized "white glove" logistics to ensure global access.

Media Contacts

IONETIX:
David Eve
Email: deve@ionetix.com

AlfaRim:
Hanno Mak
Email: Hanno.Mak@alfarim.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369807/5377989/Ionetix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ionetix-corporation-and-alfarim-medical-bv-announce-a-strategic-partnership-to-fast-track-commercial-production-of-actinium-225-302487014.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.