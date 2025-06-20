Black Book Research: IKS Health Earns Top Ranking in Black Book's 2025 Survey for AI-Driven Claims Integrity and Denial Management Services

Exhibiting Next Week at HFMA Annual Conference in Denver

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / IKS Health has been named the top-rated provider of outsourced Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services in the category of AI-powered claims integrity and denial prevention services, according to the 2025 Black Book Research survey of over 1,100 validated healthcare finance and RCM leaders.

The distinction reflects IKS Health's high performance across multiple qualitative key performance indicators (KPIs) developed by Black Book to assess the evolving role of artificial intelligence in revenue cycle outsourcing. These newly introduced 2025 KPIs address critical capabilities such as denial prediction, automation transparency, compliance readiness, and financial resilience - benchmarking vendor performance exclusively through client and end-user feedback.

IKS Health will be showcasing its capabilities at the HFMA Annual Conference in Denver next week, where its AI-enabled solutions for hospitals, health systems, and physician groups will be on display for conference attendees seeking to improve financial outcomes and operational scalability.

Key 2025 Survey Findings: IKS Health Ranked First in Four Critical AI-Driven RCM Services KPI Categories

#1 in Denial Prevention & Claim Optimization

41% of surveyed clients cited measurable reduction in denials driven by IKS's predictive analytics and pre-bill auditing tools.

#1 in Compliance & Regulatory Readiness

Recognized for proactive payer rule updates and CMS/HIPAA adherence through AI-powered compliance surveillance.

#1 in Revenue Protection & Cash Flow Stability

Clients experienced improved reimbursement predictability and revenue integrity via automated claims monitoring and corrections.

#1 in Vendor Trust, Transparency & Cybersecurity

IKS was distinguished for its transparent AI implementation, data protection strategies, and integrity in automation practices.

A New Framework for AI-Driven RCM Success

Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research, commented on the changing landscape of performance evaluation in healthcare finance. "The introduction of these 18 AI-centric KPIs reflects a necessary shift in how we assess RCM services. Traditional metrics no longer capture the transformational impact of AI. Our latest survey results identify vendors like IKS Health that are not only meeting the moment but setting a new benchmark in financial performance and innovation."

About the Survey and Black Book Research's Independent Methodology

The Black Book survey, conducted between September 2024 and May 2025, gathered input from hospital and provider group leaders, including CFOs, revenue cycle executives, and IT decision-makers. Rankings are based entirely on verified client responses, with no influence from vendors, sponsors or third parties. Black Book Research has surveyed over 3.3 million healthcare IT users since 2013 to provide transparent, client-driven vendor performance rankings across technology, services, and outsourcing markets. Visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com for survey methodology and additional findings from the 2025 RCM study.

