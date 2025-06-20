Anzeige
Freitag, 20.06.2025
WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
NASDAQ
18.06.25 | 21:54
1,250 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERASO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERASO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peraso Inc.: Peraso Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price continued listing requirement. The letter noted that, as of June 17, 2025, the Company evidenced a closing bid price of its common stock in excess of the $1.00 minimum requirement for the last 10 consecutive trading days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Sullivan, CFO
Peraso Inc.
P: 408-418-7500
E: jsullivan@perasoinc.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Brett L. Perry
P: 214-272-0070
E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-minimum-bid-price-requireme-1041033

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
