Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Juneteenth USA Shines Spotlight on TheGrios Feature Honoring the Father of Juneteenth Rep Al Edwards

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Today, Juneteenth USA, the nation's oldest Juneteenth-focused nonprofit, is proud to shine a spotlight on a newly published article by TheGrio honoring the life and legacy of its founder, the late Texas State Representative Al Edwards, widely known as the Father of Juneteenth.

TheGrio's article, released today, is titled "What You May Not Know About the Father of Juneteenth: Al Edwards" and offers a powerful look into the life and legacy of the late Texas State Representative Al Edwards, Sr., who introduced the original legislation making Juneteenth a Texas state holiday in 1979 and went on to spend three decades advocating for national recognition. In 2021, that vision was realized with the signing of Juneteenth as a federal holiday-an outcome few could have imagined when Rep. Edwards began his efforts more than 40 years ago.

"TheGrio captured not just the legislation, but the heart and humanity of my father," said Jason Edwards, Chairman of Juneteenth USA, the nonprofit his father founded in 1979 to elevate national awareness. "With so many seeking deeper meaning behind Juneteenth, this article offers an essential and timely reminder of the man who helped shape it into the moment we celebrate today."

Juneteenth U.S.A. extends its heartfelt gratitude to Gerren Keith Gaynor for his unwavering dedication to sharing the true history and political path of Juneteenth.

To read the full article, visit:
https://thegrio.com/2025/06/18/what-you-may-not-know-about-the-father-of-juneteenth-al-edwards/

About Juneteenth USA
Founded in 1979 by Rep. Al Edwards, Juneteenth USA is the longest-standing nonprofit organization committed exclusively to promoting the legacy, meaning, and national significance of Juneteenth.

For media inquiries or to learn more, visit: www.juneteenthusa.org

Media Contact:

Organization: juneteenthusa.org
Contact Person Name: Sidney Edwards
Website: https://www.juneteenthusa.org/
Email: sidney@juneteenthusa.org
City: Houston
State: Texas
Country: United States

SOURCE: Juneteenth USA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/juneteenth-usa-shines-spotlight-on-thegrios-feature-honoring-the-1041356

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.