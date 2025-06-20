Juneteenth USA Shines Spotlight on TheGrios Feature Honoring the Father of Juneteenth Rep Al Edwards

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Today, Juneteenth USA, the nation's oldest Juneteenth-focused nonprofit, is proud to shine a spotlight on a newly published article by TheGrio honoring the life and legacy of its founder, the late Texas State Representative Al Edwards, widely known as the Father of Juneteenth.

TheGrio's article, released today, is titled "What You May Not Know About the Father of Juneteenth: Al Edwards" and offers a powerful look into the life and legacy of the late Texas State Representative Al Edwards, Sr., who introduced the original legislation making Juneteenth a Texas state holiday in 1979 and went on to spend three decades advocating for national recognition. In 2021, that vision was realized with the signing of Juneteenth as a federal holiday-an outcome few could have imagined when Rep. Edwards began his efforts more than 40 years ago.

"TheGrio captured not just the legislation, but the heart and humanity of my father," said Jason Edwards, Chairman of Juneteenth USA, the nonprofit his father founded in 1979 to elevate national awareness. "With so many seeking deeper meaning behind Juneteenth, this article offers an essential and timely reminder of the man who helped shape it into the moment we celebrate today."

Juneteenth U.S.A. extends its heartfelt gratitude to Gerren Keith Gaynor for his unwavering dedication to sharing the true history and political path of Juneteenth.

To read the full article, visit:

https://thegrio.com/2025/06/18/what-you-may-not-know-about-the-father-of-juneteenth-al-edwards/

About Juneteenth USA

Founded in 1979 by Rep. Al Edwards, Juneteenth USA is the longest-standing nonprofit organization committed exclusively to promoting the legacy, meaning, and national significance of Juneteenth.

