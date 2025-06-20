TRADANTS GmbH Announces Return of the World Series of Trading in September 2025

Professional multi-asset trading competition to bring together global participants

LUDWIGSBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / TRADANTS GmbH today announced the return of the World Series of Trading (WSOT.com), an international real-money trading competition scheduled for September 2025. The event will bring together professional traders from across the globe to compete across multiple asset classes, including stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange (FX).

The WSOT series has seen strong participation in past years, with each previous edition drawing tens of thousands of traders. The 2025 event will feature updated formats designed to further enhance competition and engagement, offering participants a unique opportunity to showcase trading performance in a transparent and structured environment.

"WSOT.com has become a recognized platform for professional traders to compete, learn, and grow," said Lars Gottwik, founder of TRADANTS GmbH. "We're excited to once again provide an arena where trading skills and strategies can be put to the test."

Pre-registration is now open at www.wsot.com, where traders can sign up for updates and early access. The platform also welcomes partnership opportunities with brokers, fintech firms, and financial media organizations.

About TRADANTS GmbH

TRADANTS GmbH is the creator and organizer of WSOT.com, a financial media and e-learning platform that hosts global trading competitions. The company is committed to building innovative learning experiences and competitive environments for traders worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: contact@tradants.com

Website: www.tradants.com

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. Participation in trading competitions involves financial risk. TRADANTS GmbH does not provide investment advice. All trading activities are undertaken at the participant's own discretion and responsibility.

