Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRADANTS GmbH Announces Return of the World Series of Trading in September 2025

Professional multi-asset trading competition to bring together global participants

LUDWIGSBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / TRADANTS GmbH today announced the return of the World Series of Trading (WSOT.com), an international real-money trading competition scheduled for September 2025. The event will bring together professional traders from across the globe to compete across multiple asset classes, including stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange (FX).

The WSOT series has seen strong participation in past years, with each previous edition drawing tens of thousands of traders. The 2025 event will feature updated formats designed to further enhance competition and engagement, offering participants a unique opportunity to showcase trading performance in a transparent and structured environment.

"WSOT.com has become a recognized platform for professional traders to compete, learn, and grow," said Lars Gottwik, founder of TRADANTS GmbH. "We're excited to once again provide an arena where trading skills and strategies can be put to the test."

Pre-registration is now open at www.wsot.com, where traders can sign up for updates and early access. The platform also welcomes partnership opportunities with brokers, fintech firms, and financial media organizations.

About TRADANTS GmbH

TRADANTS GmbH is the creator and organizer of WSOT.com, a financial media and e-learning platform that hosts global trading competitions. The company is committed to building innovative learning experiences and competitive environments for traders worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Email: contact@tradants.com
Website: www.tradants.com

Media Contact

Organization: TRADANTS GmbH
Contact Person Name: Aela Nikolova
Website: https://www.tradants.com/
Email: contact@tradants.com
City: Ludwigsburg
Country: Germany

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. Participation in trading competitions involves financial risk. TRADANTS GmbH does not provide investment advice. All trading activities are undertaken at the participant's own discretion and responsibility.

SOURCE: TRADANTS GmbH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tradants-gmbh-announces-return-of-the-world-series-of-trading-in-1041351

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.