UGT Renewables, a US-based developer, says it will build a 3 GW solar project in Iraq under a deal with the federal government that includes 500 MWh of storage and 1,000 km of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) lines. Miami-based project developer UGT Renewables plans to build a 3 GW solar park in Iraq. The company signed an agreement with the Iraqi government for the project in May and met with Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel earlier this week. A statement from the minister said the meeting, which also included British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq, focused on implementing the agreement ...

