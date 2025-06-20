ActiveOps Announced as Official Data Analytics Partner of The British & Irish Lions and the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Men's Tour to Australia 2025

LONDON, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveOps, a global leader in AI-driven Decision Intelligence for banking, insurance, BPOs and healthcare organizations becomes the Official Data Analytics Partner of The British & Irish Lions and the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Men's Tour to Australia 2025.

The agreement will see the ActiveOps branding on screen as the presenting partner for the match data analytic graphics across the television broadcasters in UK & Ireland, Australia, South Africa and the worldwide television feed.

Commenting on the announcement, Bhavesh Vaghela, Chief Marketing Officer of ActiveOps, said: "The British & Irish Lions Tour is an iconic sporting event unlike any other and we are thrilled to be involved. Like us, the Lions know that analytics plays a vital role in driving performance on and off the pitch, and this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our brand on a global stage."

"We welcome ActiveOps on board for their first British & Irish Lions Tour. ActiveOps are renowned for using data and analytics and AI to drive operational performance and we look forward to working together as we head to Australia," said Tom Halsey, Chief Commercial Officer of The British & Irish Lions.

The British & Irish Lions will begin Tour preparations in Dublin playing a historic match against Argentina at Aviva Stadium on Friday 20 June before departing for Australia.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps delivers Decision Intelligence for Operations - dedicated to the needs of banking, insurance, BPOs and healthcare organizations, globally. We help service operations make every decision, better and faster. The result: release 20%+ MORE capacity, boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact - reduced costs, SLAs met, happier and more engaged employees.

About The British & Irish Lions

The British & Irish Lions is an iconic sporting brand in the world of rugby. Every four years, the Lions Men - the best of the best selected from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales - travel to the southern hemisphere to take on Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa on landmark tours.

The British & Irish Lions has announced the initial details of a historic inaugural Lions Women's Tour with the best women's players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales traveling to New Zealand to play the current world champions in 2027. The British & Irish Lions will continue to collaborate with all key stakeholders, including its constituent Unions, World Rugby, and the various leagues to finalise full Tour details.

The Lions is the pinnacle of players' careers, a once in a lifetime experience for fans and leaves an enduring legacy wherever the team visit.

The Lions foundations are strong, built upon 130 years of history and tradition with tours taking place regularly since 1888.

