Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUY | ISIN: CA1366351098 | Ticker-Symbol: L5A
Tradegate
20.06.25 | 14:08
9,274 Euro
+1,53 % +0,140
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1809,31415:22
9,1809,31415:22
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 13:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian Solar Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KITCHENER, ON, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 20, 2025. Each of the proposals submitted for shareholder approval was approved. Specifically, the shareholders approved:

  1. The election of Shawn (Xiaohua) Qu, Yan Zhuang, Harry E. Ruda, Andrew (Luen Cheung) Wong, Lauren C. Templeton, Leslie Li Hsien Chang, and Yuan Yuan Zhang Qu each as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed;

  2. The re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 157 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 11 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2025, boasting a $3.2 billion contracted backlog as of March 31, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11.6 GWp of solar power projects and 4.5 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 27 GWp of solar and 76 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Canadian Solar Inc. Contact
 Wina Huang
Investor Relations
Canadian Solar Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.