Canadian Solar Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KITCHENER, ON, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 20, 2025. Each of the proposals submitted for shareholder approval was approved. Specifically, the shareholders approved:

The election of Shawn (Xiaohua) Qu, Yan Zhuang, Harry E. Ruda, Andrew (Luen Cheung) Wong, Lauren C. Templeton, Leslie Li Hsien Chang, and Yuan Yuan Zhang Qu each as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed;



The re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 157 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 11 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2025, boasting a $3.2 billion contracted backlog as of March 31, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11.6 GWp of solar power projects and 4.5 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 27 GWp of solar and 76 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Canadian Solar Inc. Contact

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.