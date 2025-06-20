Anzeige
Freitag, 20.06.2025
WKN: A1J84E | ISIN: US00287Y1091
Tradegate
20.06.25 | 15:22
161,00 Euro
+0,62 % +1,00
20.06.2025 14:00 Uhr
AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per share.

The cash dividend is payable August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 310 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Media:

Investors:

Gabby Tarbert

Liz Shea

(224) 244-0111

(847) 935-2211

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE AbbVie

© 2025 PR Newswire
