Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 14:10 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BCI - British Columbia Investment Management Corp: BCI Completes Anchor Investment in New Private Credit Fund

Option to co-invest in additional direct lending opportunities with Arini, sourced through their alliance with Lazard | Expands BCI's exposure to European mid-market credit market

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI"), one of Canada's largest institutional investors, today announced it has completed a US$200 million anchor investment in the newly launched, Europe-focused, Arini Direct Lending Fund ("the Fund") as part of the recently announced alliance between Arini Capital Management and Lazard, Inc. (the "Alliance") to provide bespoke direct lending solutions to mid-market companies across Europe. In addition, BCI plans to invest, at its discretion, an additional US$400+ million as a co-investor in future European direct lending opportunities.

The Fund is well positioned to meet the rising demand for independent financing and tailored capital solutions among European mid-market companies, as industry dynamics have shifted many lenders up-market. By leveraging Lazard's extensive corporate advisory network for deal origination and Arini's deep experience in credit underwriting, the Fund and Alliance offer a differentiated approach to efficiently source attractive opportunities and underwrite private credit investments.

"Our anchor investment in the Fund positions us as a key partner in this differentiated private credit platform, created through the alliance between Arini Capital Management and Lazard, Inc., supporting our strategy to geographically diversify BCI's Partnership Portfolio. The opportunity to co-invest with Arini in other exclusive lending opportunities will also provide BCI with more targeted exposure to various segments of the European market," said Daniel Garant, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Public Markets at BCI. "This initiative not only provides us access to Europe's vibrant private credit sector, but also positions us well to help deliver high-quality, risk-adjusted returns for our clients, while fostering the growth of dynamic mid-market businesses."

The Fund will focus on a diversified mix of senior and junior debt, targeting resilient, risk-adjusted performance. Co-investment opportunities for BCI are expected to arise when facility sizes are too large for the Fund based on portfolio concentration limits.

About BCI

BCI is amongst the largest institutional investors in Canada, with C$250.4 billion in gross assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, with offices in Vancouver, New York, and London, U.K., BCI manages a portfolio of diversified public and private market investments on behalf of its British Columbia pension fund and institutional clients.

BCI's Global Partnership Fund (Partnership Portfolio) was created in 2019 as a vehicle for clients to access value-added investments designed to perform well in all market conditions, and with low correlations to equity and fixed income markets. The Global Partnership Fund's mandate is to provide our clients with enhanced risk-adjusted returns while increasing diversification.



Olga Petrycki BCI - British Columbia Investment Management Corp. +1 778 410 7100 media@bci.ca

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.