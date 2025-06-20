Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 14:36 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr Graham Douglas Paterson, Director of the Company, has purchased 2,372 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction Mr Graham Douglas Paterson holds 6,872 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Graham Douglas Paterson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Director

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

b)

LEI

549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description : Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Type : Ordinary shares

ISIN : GB00B1FL3C76

b)

Nature of Transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.20

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.829

2,372

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price(s)

Aggregate Volume(s)

Aggregate Total(s)

£3.829

2,372

£9,082.39

e)

Date of the transaction

20 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

020 7982 2000

20 June 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
