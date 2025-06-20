PureCycle Technologies: PureCycle Earns GreenCircle's Recycled Content Certification

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCT) announced today it has achieved GreenCircle Certified's Recycled Content Certification for multiple grades of PureFive polypropylene resin and co-products. This certification confirms PureCycle's sustainability claims to customers regarding the percentage of post-consumer recycled content in those materials.

GreenCircle Certified, LLC (GreenCircle) is a third-party certification company that conducts extensive audits of organizations to verify the accuracy of sustainability claims. GreenCircle is an industry-leading organization endorsed by the Association of Plastic Recyclers and their certification is a critical requirement for many procurement organizations.

"At GreenCircle Certified, we are proud to recognize PureCycle for achieving the Recycled Content Certification for their resin," said Sara Risley, Certification Officer at GreenCircle Certified. "This certification underscores their commitment to sustainability and their efforts in advancing circular economy solutions within the plastics industry."

The multi-step certification process is ISO 17065 compliant and ensures that recycled content claims are accurate, truthful, and consistent.The process included visits by GreenCircle to PureCycle's Ironton Facility and the Company's compounding operations.

PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said, "This comprehensive process and certification is another confirmation of PureCycle's ability to recycle challenging waste streams and transform them into high-quality recycled products. As the demand for sustainability increases, many customers require this type of certification, so this should support our commercial growth." Olson added, "We are firmly committed to offering a sustainable alternative to virgin polypropylene resin. GreenCircle's Recycled Content Certification serves as proof of our efforts."

PureCycle plans to continue working with GreenCircle to achieve annual certifications for multiple grades of PureFive resin.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented dissolution recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as #5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from #5 plastic waste resulting in our PureFive resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

About GreenCircle Certified, LLC

GreenCircle Certified was established in 2009 after our founders encountered many unsubstantiated claims in the marketplace. GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle is ISO 17065 compliant, following industry requirements for bodies certifying products, processes, and services. GreenCircle is recognized by the U.S. Federal Government as a recommended Ecolabel for all federal purchasing, by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), and the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) as a valid third-party certification entity. In today's discerning market, third-party certification is a valuable asset in establishing brand integrity and developing consumer confidence. For more information visit: www.GreenCircleCertified.com

