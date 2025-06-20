Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of dealerless electronic poker table games (ETG), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to install two of the Company's Jackpot Blitz® ETGs at Paragon Casino Resort located in Marksville, Louisiana, U.S.A.

The Company has received the required gaming license and certification from the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Gaming Commission and the Louisiana Indian Gaming Unit, which authorize the operation of electronic gaming devices within tribal jurisdictions. The installation of the ETG units at Paragon Casino Resort is now being scheduled.

The Jackpot Blitz® is a fully automated, dealerless poker electronic table game featuring a 75-inch touchscreen tabletop that seamlessly blends traditional poker gameplay with cutting-edge technology. The ETG is designed to optimize operational efficiency for casino operators, while delivering an engaging and interactive experience for players.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256214

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.