Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, announces the expansion of scalable web development services tailored to businesses across Los Angeles. As digital expectations rise, local enterprises are seeking faster, performance-driven platforms to better engage online users and simplify digital operations.

Los Angeles Businesses Seek Scalable Web Development Solutions Amid Surging Demand for Faster Digital Platforms



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10732/256239_1f671a8c240448da_001full.jpg

Recent data from Deloitte reveals that 88% of online users are less likely to return to a site after a bad user experience, while 47% of U.S. consumers expect websites to load in under 2 seconds (Deloitte Digital Experience Index). This shift is prompting businesses in major markets like Los Angeles to rethink their digital infrastructure with an emphasis on mobile-first design, page speed, and scalable frameworks.

"We're seeing a clear trend across Los Angeles companies: a need for custom-built, high-performance websites that not only reflect brand identity but also reduce friction across the customer journey," said Courtney Bozigian, VP of Client Partnerships at Digital Silk. "Our modular development approach supports evolving tech needs while ensuring long-term usability."

Scalable Development for Growing Brands

Digital Silk's Los Angeles web development teams are implementing scalable builds to support companies at various growth stages. This approach can potentially reduce long-term maintenance, improve speed scores and accommodate future integrations with platforms like CRMs or eCommerce systems.

The agency's recent service expansion includes:

Custom CMS and headless builds for increased flexibility

Optimized mobile performance to meet Google Core Web Vitals

Integration-ready architecture supporting APIs and third-party tools

ADA-compliant development focused on accessibility

These solutions are designed to align with the needs of B2B and DTC companies across industries, helping them create seamless digital experiences that may lead to improved engagement and conversion potential.

Supporting Digital Growth in Los Angeles

With a growing demand for robust web solutions in industries ranging from entertainment and fashion to real estate and tech, Digital Silk's presence in Los Angeles enables direct collaboration with local businesses seeking expert guidance and future-ready platforms.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Los Angeles Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to support engagement and help improve visibility through tailored digital marketing services.

Media Contact

Jessica Erasmus

Marketing Director & PR Manager

Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: jessica@digitalsilk.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256239

SOURCE: Digital Silk