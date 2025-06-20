Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), a consumer-centric data valuation and monetization platform is pleased to provide an update on the Company's leadership. FUTR is focused on putting money back in the consumer's wallet through zero-party data monetization and agentic cash management. FUTR is also rapidly advancing a suite of AI Agent powered solutions to help consumer-facing enterprises and brands empower their users and realize the tangible value of their consumer data.

Key Leadership Evolution

The FUTR Corporation is excited to announce the addition of digital asset and data industry veteran Alex McDougall to the senior leadership team in the role of President. Mr. McDougall brings nearly 10 years of digital asset, payment and data experience following a career in investment banking with Bank of Montreal. Mr. McDougall also serves as President of Canada Stablecorp Inc, who recently announced a partnership and investment with Coinbase to bring the stablecoin QCAD to the Canadian market. Mr. McDougall also serves on the board of directors of Balance Custody, Canada's largest and oldest regulated digital asset custodian. He is a prolific writer and speaker on the topic of data sovereignty, AI agents and modernized payment rails and has written for notable publications such as Coindesk, CoinTelegraph and the Toronto Star and spoken at globally leading conferences such as Consensus, CES, Money 20/20 and Collision.

"Everything you do in the modern world is powered by your data and information. The world is moving at machine speed and our Consumer facing AI and payment rails technology need to keep up or we risk falling farther and farther behind. What we're building at FUTR is an entirely new way to think about your personal information; as fuel," said McDougall. "With FUTR you get rewarded for every single piece of data you put in to build your own personal, customizable AI Agent and save yourself 20 minutes a day. Your Agent works for you and can help you decide between insurance offers, decipher contracts, track expiry dates, find tax documents, manage onboarding to platforms, and even optimize your payments to keep you on track for savings goals. I'm incredibly excited to be joining the team."

Additionally, FUTR Co-founder Jay Graver has been appointed as COO of The FUTR Corporation's subsidiary FUTR Inc. Mr. Graver is a Solutions Executive and Computer Engineer with over 20 years industry experience in Information & Network Security, Payments, Privacy, Mobile and Financial Technology. His specialty is developing and leading teams of subject matter experts in the areas technical pre-sales, systems integration and solutions design. Mr. Graver will lead the FUTR technology team as well as hold the position of SVP, Solutions at FutureVault Inc.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR network is a consumer-centric platform enabled by AI Agents and intelligent payment rails that is focused on putting money back in the consumer's wallet through data monetization and agentic cash management. FUTR is also rapidly advancing a suite of AI Agent powered solutions to help consumer-facing enterprises and brands empower their users and realize the tangible value of their consumer data.

