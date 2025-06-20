Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reminds readers only a few trading days remain in the second quarter, Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) is staring down the closing of its $180 million reverse merger with Core Gaming.

This move is designed to pivot the Company into one of the most scalable, profitable, and future-facing verticals in the market right now: AI-powered mobile gaming.

Here's a quick reminder of what's at stake:

NASDAQ Approval Pending

The final step before the deal closes is NASDAQ's green light for continued listing post-merger. That approval could land any day now and, once it does, the Core Gaming acquisition is positioned to close swiftly.

Core Gaming's Firepower

This isn't some speculative AI startup. Core Gaming brings:

2,100+ mobile games

700+ million downloads

43 million monthly active users

$80M+ estimated 2024 revenue

A.I. powered storylines and visual content

A growing global presence through partnerships

Post-Merger Structure

Core Gaming shareholders will own up to 90% of the combined entity. Siyata shareholders are to retain at least 10%, with the potential for a special dividend structure to lock in their equity stake.

Q3 Could Be a Breakout Quarter

The deal is structured to best position Core Gaming to attract new institutional attention. It's not just about the listing it's about visibility, capital access, and support Core Gaming's growth engine.





Core Gaming

Please click here for Core Gaming Merger Notes and Analysis, or insights from the ValueScope Report.

