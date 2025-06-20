Bene-Care: A Trusted Partner Makes the Difference

Rising premiums. HR headaches. Endless admin. Western New York businesses are stretched thin-and Bene-Care is here to help.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Running a business is hard. Running a business without reliable and affordable human capital management (HCM) is even harder. For many employers in Western New York, Bene-Care is the trusted solution for making day-to-day operations a whole lot smoother, and more successful.

Scott Benson, Rob Mertel, and Jeff Bach



Bene-Care offers comprehensive management of benefits, payroll, human resources, and business insurance-all under one roof. Whether customers choose a la carte services or take advantage of Bene-Care's comprehensive, integrated approach, one mission lies at the heart of every interaction: service.

"Being a Bene-Care client means gaining a trusted partner, an extension of your management team," says Rob Mertel, Benefits Consultant at the Buffalo branch. "We design tailored solutions around your specific goals, then handle the rollout and ongoing management on your behalf. Working with Bene-Care means less stress, more support, and a partner who always has your back."

For businesses seeking to break free from the status quo and wanting to attract and retain top-tier talent with meaningful benefits and a reliable HR and payroll infrastructure, read on.

State-of-the-Art Strategies

Bene-Care is dedicated to not only meeting its clients' current needs, but also future challenges. The innovative isolved platform handles payroll, electronic onboarding and offboarding, benefits enrollment, time tracking, and more.

Expert brokers guide clients in exploring creative options such as hybrid health savings accounts and health reimbursement arrangement models, innovative self-funded plan options, and strategic prescription cost management, where clients may see up to a 50% reduction in prescription spending with Bene-Care's assistance.

"Our technology allows us to manage everything in-house and truly ensure our clients are protected and compliant, as well as delivering the value that they need today and helping them to transition to what they will need tomorrow," says Mertel. "Our clients don't just get software, they get strategic guidance, hands-on support, and a dedicated team of experts who know their business and care about their people."

Guided by Gratitude

Founded in 1973, Bene-Care began with a service-oriented mission to bring best-in-class value to every client. That mission continues and has grown to position Bene-Care as one of Western New York's most trusted and comprehensive HCM firms. Every relationship begins with a deep understanding of each client's specific goals, challenges, and objectives. A group of experts, helmed by a management team that knows their business inside and out, then designs a tailored solution to produce results.

"We help businesses turn strategic vision into real-world execution. By aligning consultative insight with in-house tech and hands-on support, we simplify the complexities of HR, benefits, and compliance, so our clients can focus on growth," says Jeff Bach, President.

Above all, it's Bene-Care's foundation of gratitude that sets it apart. "We never take for granted the decision clients make to work with us. That appreciation drives our commitment to providing exceptional service, building lasting relationships, and helping local businesses thrive, one solution, one conversation, and one client at a time," says Scott Benson, Benefits Consultant at the Buffalo branch.

With locations in Buffalo and Rochester, Bene-Care is proud to serve clients throughout Western New York. For more information, visit bene-care.com or call 585-347-1300.

