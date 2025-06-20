Wisconsin Home Improvement: Improving Homes, Improving Lives

With a management style centered on empowerment, Steve Kooi and his team at Wisconsin Home Improvement celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2024, continuing their commitment to delivering home performance solutions that enhance comfort and health, improve home durability, and help homeowners save money.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / A home's insulation plays a crucial role in factors that impact health and comfort. The process starts with a complimentary home performance assessment to identify issues like drafts, mold growth, and poor temperature regulation. At Wisconsin Home Improvement, solving these challenges is the most rewarding part of the job.

"Our mission is 'improving homes, improving lives,'" says Owner Steve Kooi. "People face real challenges, and we're here to provide solutions."

Wisconsin Home Improvement offers commercial and residential services for both new construction and existing buildings, identifying the root causes of building-related issues. Its insulation services include fiberglass, cellulose, sound, pest control insulation, and spray foam. The company also provides foundation waterproofing, air sealing, and ventilation. With a whole-home approach to assessments, if an issue arises that the team cannot address, customers are referred to a trusted company that can.

Additionally, by providing energy-efficient products, the team helps property owners take advantage of rebates and tax incentives for these improvements. They guide each owner through the process, ensuring they receive the maximum credits available. As Kooi says, "At Wisconsin Home Improvement, we do the work, you get the credit."

A Culture of Empowerment

A key driver of Wisconsin Home Improvement's success is its commitment to supporting its team. Since purchasing the company in 2018, Kooi has led significant growth by fostering a culture where employees are encouraged to make independent decisions and seize opportunities without fear of failure, with one core value in mind: doing what's best for the customer.

Luci Hovel's path to becoming production manager is a testament to Kooi's leadership and the culture at Wisconsin Home Improvement. She joined the company in 2023 as a scheduling coordinator and quickly immersed herself, visiting job sites, brainstorming business solutions, and building strong relationships with both crew members and customers. With dedication and the support of Kooi and the team, she discovered a path for both personal and professional growth. " This job has given me the chance to achieve both my personal and professional goals," says Hovel. "If you're willing to learn and give it your all, this company offers endless possibilities for growth."

"Our team has the freedom to share ideas, make decisions, and pursue growth, all with the full support of the company," adds Kooi. "Seeing our employees genuinely enjoy coming to work and solving homeowners' problems is what I love most about our company."

At Wisconsin Home Improvement, success is built on a foundation of empowerment, support, and a commitment to doing what's best for both employees and customers. As the company continues to grow, its dedication to improving homes, and improving lives, remains stronger than ever.

