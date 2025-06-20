Modern Meadow: Partners in Sustainability

Modern Meadow is engineering next-generation materials that are drop-in ready, enabling businesses to build a sustainable future today.

NUTLEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / As planetary degradation becomes a more urgent and regularly discussed topic, businesses increasingly face pressure from consumers and regulators to become sustainable. Yet, adapting to evolving consumer preferences presents a challenge, especially for industries like tanneries, which are deeply rooted in tradition. To enhance sustainability, they require both innovation and strategic collaboration. This is where Modern Meadow, a biomaterials company, steps in, not to replace traditional leather but to empower tanneries with advanced solutions that help them navigate these emerging shifts while maintaining the craftsmanship and heritage that define the industry.

David Williamson, PhD, CEO



Modern Meadow's mission is to make the materials that underpin the way we live, work, and play sustainable. At the helm of the company is CEO David Williamson, Ph.D., for whom this mission is personal. "When I became a father, sustainability took on a whole new meaning for me," he emphasized. Since joining in 2015, Williamson has brought this passion to various roles within the company, including chief science and technology officer, president, COO, and now CEO. Each position gave him the opportunity to mold the company's approach, one that seeks to work with, rather than against, the leather industry. "We want to make an impact, and I think the best way to do that is to make sustainability an easy choice," he explains.

Many industries struggle with sustainability because it requires investing in new infrastructure and workforce retraining. But as Williamson points out, it doesn't have to be that way. "We can engineer materials with the industry in mind, designing them to fit into the existing ecosystem," he says.

This mindset led Modern Meadow to produce INNOVERA, previously called BIOVERA®. Made from bio-based, recycled and synthetic components, INNOVERA is engineered to be a high-performing and sustainable material that closely emulates leather, both in quality and aesthetics. And it seamlessly drops into tannery workflows, enabling tanners to produce a high-quality, leather-like product in a far more sustainable way. INNOVERA also incorporates 80% renewable carbon content.

While looking at the various hues and textures displayed on Modern Meadow's wall of INNOVERA, Williamson noted that most people would see just a wall of leather. "Right now, I'm looking at one of our suede alternatives," he says. "It looks like suede. It feels like suede. It smells like suede. It's truly a great alternative, and we make it for tanneries, to help them create innovative, desirable, and sustainable products without disrupting their processes."

WHERE LEATHER ALTERNATIVES MEET THE ROAD

According to a report by Grand View Research, the leather industry was estimated at $50 billion and the synthetic leather industry at just under $39 billion in 2023. This situates Modern Meadow for ample growth as a leader producing viable leather alternatives. Its impact extends beyond fashion, as automotive companies look for lighter-weight alternatives to leather. Being 25% lighter and twice as strong, INNOVERA has attracted partnerships with industry-leading tanneries such as ISA, Bader, Heller, and prestigious brands like Bellroy.

For Williamson and the rest of the Modern Meadow team, this is only the beginning. "I want to leave behind a safer world for future generations," he concludes. "I'm proud to collaborate with my team and business partners to continue making that a reality."

