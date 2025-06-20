Modus: Digital Waymakers

Modus, a trusted partner for leading brands like Novartis and Moody's, pairs AI with senior practitioners to drive businesses forward.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / AI is revolutionizing digital product development across industries. Leading the way is Modus, a 25-year-old, full-service digital consultancy that's harnessing AI to design, build, and market digital products better and faster than ever before.

Graham Ericksen, Kristen Kulenych, Jay Erickson, and Rick Levine



"AI is driving meaningful new value creation," says Rick Levine, partner and CEO, noting that using AI coding assistants can boost productivity up to 35%. "We have always embraced new technology to help our clients grow."

Innovation is in the company's genes. "About 10 years ago, we were two firms that came together," says Levine. "One was design-focused, and the other was engineering-focused. Even though many firms claim to be both, Modus really is a best-of-breed boutique firm that has been doing it all since our founding."

The privately held, digital advisory offers white-glove service to directors and product line owners in industries ranging from health care and pharmaceuticals to financial services. Though they are generalists who can address just about any digital problem, Modus' team focuses on four specific service areas:

Assisting pharmaceutical companies in the patient experience space

Creating enterprise design systems for large organizations to develop digital experiences that match their brand

Brand-to-demand marketing with a sales cycle of six months or more

Next-gen API outsourcing of services that drive experiences ranging from digital design and engineering work to hosting and connecting to backends (frontend-as-a-service)

Modus' approach integrates enterprise-grade generative AI, ensuring high-quality, secure, and accessible results for the nation's leading brands. "We're passionate about helping organizations manage change, transform legacy systems, innovate, and foster collaboration," says Levine.

LEADING THE DIGITAL WAY

"AI allows us to be like the race car drivers of the digital world," Levine says. "We jump in and help our clients as fast, efficient, and high-quality specialists."

The company's smaller size is also a major factor in its success. With less bureaucracy than larger firms, Modus can take on larger projects and can innovate more quickly due to its small size.

Nearly everyone at Modus is a senior practitioner with many years of experience. They are regularly introduced to innovative AI tools through a series of fun and educational "make-a-thons," which allow employees to experiment with the technology.

From design to production code, Modus uses augmented engineering to substantially reduce the time it takes to design, build, and launch digital products that are fully compliant in accessibility, security, and analytics tracking.

"Just as seasoned drivers can maximize a racecar's potential, we believe organizations must empower their teams with experts who know how to apply AI for a competitive advantage," Levine concludes. "The opportunities for growth are limitless."

SOURCE: Modus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/modus-digital-waymakers-1022837