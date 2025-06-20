E3 HR, Inc.: Experts in Employee Administration

As a trusted partner and provider of professional employer organizations and human resources services, E3 HR, Inc. allows clients to solely focus on running their business.

SUMMIT, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / For 20 years, E3 HR, Inc., and its related companies has been helping businesses manage a variety of employment services, such as payroll, tax administration, and employee benefits. Though the company started out focused on capturing market share and bringing new clients on board, its current mission is to provide authentic human resources and employee administration services to clients at a fair price point and in an accountable manner. At the forefront of this mission is understanding how best to serve clients' needs and anticipating what they may need in the future.

Charles Spinelli



With a client list spanning from staffing and construction to manufacturing, hospitality, and retail, E3 rises above the industry pack by offering clients access to its top asset: expert staff. One of the best teams in the business, E3 is comprised of leaders with decades of industry experience.

E3's level of commitment, combined with top industry knowledge, results in a client retention rate of over 97%. "Clients see us not just as a service provider, but as a trusted partner," says Charles Spinelli, President, noting the company's policy of allowing clients to cancel one-year contracts with no penalty. "We don't want clients locked into a relationship with us; we want them to choose to be in a relationship with us."

A Step Ahead

As a professional employer organization (PEO), E3 offers clients access to four top rated insurance programs, one of which is its own captive insurance company. This places E3 in a class of its own, of the approximate 500 PEOs nationwide, hardly any offer the same options. "We allow people to have choices within our product offerings where we can provide services that go above and beyond any other third-party carrier," Spinelli says.

In late 2023, E3 unveiled a new workers' compensation program that allows the company to service workers' compensation insurance direct to clients. The firm has recently begun serving a new set of clients in the logistics and transportation industries as well. And, while many PEOs are either single state or regional in scope, E3 is registered in 47 states, a national footprint that gives the firm a distinct advantage over competitors.

"One of our major strengths is the fact that we're run by a management committee," says Spinelli. "Decisions typically aren't made by a single person. It's a method that allows us to bounce ideas off of each other and be unified in understanding how the decisions we make affect the businesses we serve."

After 26 years in the industry himself, Spinelli has enjoyed watching E3 grow from a "solid business into a fantastic one" that allows clients to focus on what matters. "We're here to support your growth and not detract from it," he says. "By offloading employee administration to us, clients can shift their entire focus onto what matters: development and growth.

"It's a win-win," Spinelli concludes, "because, as they grow, we grow too."

