LB Electric Co.: Generating a Spark

Leon K. Baptiste shares how he came to lead his successful electrical engineering and design-build company, LB Electric Co., LLC, and how it's mapping a route for others through mentorship and training opportunities.

CEDAR GROVE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / When it comes to personal and professional development, Leon K. Baptiste has always taken every available opportunity to grow. Today, as founder and president of New Jersey-based LB Electric Co., LLC, he leads a team specialized in electrical system designs, testing, and installation as well as solar system integration, design, and installation. With projects like the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and Princeton University's solar expansion, LB Electric works across various industries, including industrial, government, commercial, and health care.

Leon K. Baptiste



In his childhood, Baptiste's parents possessed a high standard for success. He followed a carefully constructed road map: education, experience, and entrepreneurship, in that order. He always knew he would go to college, and with a talent for numbers, he decided to pursue a degree in electrical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. During college, an internship put his education into perspective and helped him understand the additional training he would need to succeed.

After graduating, Baptiste served as vice president for Nordling Dean Electric before deciding to launch LB Electric in 1999. With his innate business development abilities and understanding of the scientific side of the industry, the company grew rapidly, purchasing a 20,000-square-foot building in 2006 to use as a corporate headquarters.

Much of the company's success can be credited to Baptiste's team, which he grew through intentional selection of individuals with a mindset for learning. With a communication-oriented model, Baptiste has a hand in business operations at every level and treats his entire team like family. This has resulted in several safety awards from the National Electrical Contractors Association and a higher standard of service, which translates to proactive client outcomes. For organizations working with LB Electric, this could mean saving money by catching issues early through testing and maintenance or by cutting electricity costs with renewable energy systems.

"Whether in business or in your personal life, a proactive approach is always the way to go," says Baptiste. "That's how my team and I perform at every level."

Lighting the Way

One of the accomplishments Baptiste is most proud of is the LB Training Center which offers solar design and installation training for youths, disabled veterans, and previously incarcerated individuals seeking a better life. By partnering with educational institutions, like Baptiste's alma mater, the LB Training Center provides outcome-based education that allows people to break into the rapidly growing green energy sector.

Baptiste still remembers how crucial the mentorship he received years ago was to his own success. His biggest piece of advice for young people who are seeking to pave their own path to success is to find someone to light the way.

"Mentorship, training, and proper guidance provide the quickest route between points A and B," says Baptiste, who has two children of his own. "We have the knowledge to guide and help our children in our family and community, and I believe it's our due diligence to provide that roadmap."

SOURCE: LB Electric Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lb-electric-co.-generating-a-spark-1023657