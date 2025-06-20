J&G Law, LLP: Roots in the Valley

WALDEN, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / The full-service firm of J&G Law, LLP provides Hudson Valley clients with world-class legal representation.

Managing Partner Kelly Pressler



"We are the biggest full-service law firm between Westchester and Albany, which is basically the entire Hudson Valley region," says Kelly Pressler, Managing Partner at J&G Law, LLP. "We're able to help our clients with anything they need, both in their business relationships and personal lives. We're a one-stop shop."

Headquartered in Walden, J&G Law has provided sophisticated representation for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits for nearly 60 years. The firm's full-service approach allows it to offer clients highly capable expertise in more than 30 practice areas ranging from family law to personal injury. As the head of the litigation department, Pressler directly supervises the firm's work in both commercial and civil disputes.

"We represent clients in a variety of subject matters, such as property and contract matters, but also including smaller niches like trust and estate litigation," Pressler says. "Many of our clients are commercial businesses, land use developers, and municipalities. We have long-standing relationships across the community so when anyone needs help with a litigation issue, we funnel them right to my department."

Pressler began her career as a commercial litigator at a "large white-shoe firm" in New York City where she focused on complex corporate disputes. She joined J&G Law in 2014 and soon expanded into civil litigation. In addition to being a mother of five young children, managing partner of the firm, and the head of the litigation department, Pressler is also an active trial attorney. In recent years, her trial work has resulted in multimillion-dollar verdicts for a local developer as well as a municipality, in addition to securing impressive victories for defending corporations and partnerships against unwarranted claims.

"A good litigator is always planning and looking for ways to help move their clients' best interests forward," Pressler says. "In most cases, the best option is to reach an acceptable settlement. If that's not what's best for the client, however, we're ready to fight for them with everything we've got."

After more than a decade at J&G Law, Pressler has also become an advocate for the firm's relationship-centric approach to serving clients.

"I've worked in enough law offices, and dealt with enough attorneys, to say that our approach really does make us different," Pressler says. "No one is just another client here. We really do care."

For the Good of the Community

As a firm with deep local roots, J&G Law actively supports community groups throughout the Hudson Valley. The staff and attorneys regularly volunteer with area charities; many staff members even serve on local nonprofit boards and committees. The firm also provides pro bono and in-kind legal services to a variety of organizations, as well as offering discounts and resources to first responders and veterans.

"One of the things that I love about this firm is that we make it a point to be really embedded in the community," says Pressler. "It allows us to make a bigger impact. We're not just donating money; we're contributing our time and effort to help these organizations in their missions. It's incredible to have that kind of connection to the people we're trying to help."

