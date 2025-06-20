Mainetti & Mainetti, P.C.: Fighting Giants

When big insurance firms try to push clients around, the personal injury law firm of Mainetti & Mainetti, P.C., pushes back.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / "We're an aggressive personal injury law firm with a lot of trial experience," says Alexander "Alex" Mainetti, partner at Mainetti & Mainetti, P.C. "We've practiced in this community for over 50 years, and our emphasis has always been on litigation and trial work. We represent people who have been hurt, and we have a track record of getting every penny that our clients are entitled to."

Michael Mainetti, Alex's brother and fellow partner at the firm, prefers a more colorful characterization of their work.

"I like to tell people that we fight giants for a living," Michael says. "We face huge, multibillion-dollar insurance companies that are trying to push our clients around. We put them through their paces, and we wring them out like a damp towel to get every dollar we can from them."

Headquartered in Kingston, New York, Mainetti & Mainetti has served clients throughout the Hudson Valley and across the state since 1972. Founding attorney Alfred Mainetti built his practice around a genuine passion to fight for those who had been injured due to someone else's negligence. In 2018, after litigating cases for nearly a decade, Alex and Michael decided to form the newest iteration of Mainetti & Mainetti, P.C.

The last several years have been the most successful in Mainetti & Mainetti's history, with the firm recording record growth year over year. Since 2018, the firm has grown significantly, expanding from one to three law offices including Kingston, Poughkeepsie, and now New Windsor. The firm's success has earned it top industry recognitions from Avvo and Super Lawyers® as well as more than 100 glowing 5-star Google reviews from former clients.

"We're very proud of our growth," Alex says. "We have more offices, more attorneys, more employees, and more clients than we've ever had. We're helping more people, and that's what matters most."

Ready to Fight For Clients

"We handle some of the heaviest cases there are," says Alex. "There's no way to describe what it's like to lose a family member to a drunk driver or to become permanently disabled because someone else acted carelessly. Our clients have so much at stake, and there are no second chances. We get just one shot to give these families the justice they deserve."

Delivering this justice is easier said than done. The brothers' opponents are often highly experienced attorneys from international law firms representing multibillion-dollar insurance companies. These opposing lawyers also have access to unlimited resources that they often use to drag cases out to incentivize plaintiffs to settle for a lesser amount.

The Mainetti brothers don't like to see their clients get pushed around like this. That's why the firm's motto is "We Push Back."

"People come to us while they are going through the worst thing that has ever happened to them," Michael says. "They're relying on us, and that can be daunting. To do this job, you can't let the other side convince you or your clients to accept some penny-on-the-dollar settlement to walk away. You have to be willing to fight."

This willingness to go toe-to-toe with the insurance industry is backed by the firm's long history of winning multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for its clients. In fact, Mainetti & Mainetti is regularly contacted by other attorneys and law firms looking to refer their particularly tough cases. When they accept these cases, the firm's reputation often inspires the opposition to take a more reasonable position.

"The insurance companies keep files on every attorney they go up against, particularly when they get beat," Michael says. "They know all about us. They also know that we're not going to settle for less than a case is worth and that we're always ready to go to trial."

While taking a case into the courtroom can be risky, the brothers agree that their willingness to go to trial is a major advantage over other firms.

"When they realize that we're always willing to argue our client's case in front of a jury, it changes things," Alex says. "They usually decide that it's time to settle for the amount that our client is entitled to."

More than a Family Business

There's a good reason that the Mainetti brothers are so comfortable in the courtroom. As children, being sons of a successful personal injury attorney, their busy father would often take them along with him to night court. As teenagers, they worked at their father's law firm helping with minor investigative work like taking photos of accident sites and process service. When they got their driver's licenses, the brothers were regularly tasked with providing client transportation.

"We grew up around all this," Michael says. "It's our family business."

"We realized that our father was getting older, and that he was not going to continue working forever," Alex adds. "We knew we had a choice: either continue his legacy or let it end. It was a very big decision for both of us, but we decided to dedicate our careers to continuing the firm. We're building on that legacy with every case."

While Alfred Mainetti is still a partner in the firm, he now plays a much more passive role. As Michael explains, "He's been phasing out and scaling back for the past few years. Now, Alex and I manage the firm's operations."

Giving Back

"We grew up here in Kingston, and there's a strong element of local pride in our work," says Michael. "That's why we support so many local fundraisers and events. Being able to give back to our community means a tremendous amount to us both."

While the firm supports many local events, the most visible example is Mainetti & Mainetti's yearly hosting of the Uptown Car Show. What began as a small fundraiser in the firm's parking lot has since grown into a large street festival featuring hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles on display across several blocks of uptown Kingston. It's a family- friendly affair, featuring a wealth of live entertainment provided at no charge to visitors. More importantly, it supports a good cause.

"We don't just donate the net proceeds," Michael says, "we donate 100% of the proceeds. We pay for the whole event. All the sponsorship and car entry fees and every dollar we take in goes directly to the beneficiary, a local family in need. We're happy to take that financial hit every year."

"For us, advocating for victims doesn't end outside of the courtroom," says Alex.

As for the future, Mainetti & Mainetti has its sights set on continuing to expand the firm beyond New York state to serve clients across the nation.

