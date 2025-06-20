Anzeige
20.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Active Security Announces Strategic Organizational Realignment to Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Growth

STERLING, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Active Security is proud to announce a significant organizational change designed to strengthen our service of physical security solutions and sharpen our focus across key markets. Moving forward, we will serve these markets as two specialized entities under the Active Security brand:

  • Active Security Consulting, LLC dba Active Security - Government - dedicated to serving our Federal Government, DoD/IC, and SLED clients

  • Active Security - Commercial - focused on our Commercial customer base.

This strategic restructuring allows us to better align with the unique needs of each sector, while leveraging the strength of our enterprise for internal shared services between entities. For our government partners, this strategy extends our small business status, unlocking access to exclusive contracts and enhancing our competitiveness in highly regulated markets. For our commercial and international clients, it streamlines operations and accounting practices to drive greater efficiency, responsiveness, and growth.

To support this evolution, we are proud to announce the following leadership appointments:

  • Stephen Libonate has been named President of Active Security - Government, where he will lead the strategic direction and continued expansion of our government-focused operations.

  • Francisco "Paco" Ortiz has been appointed Vice President, Executive Programs. He will focus on securing and delivering long-term, mission-critical programs for our strategic clients across all verticals.

  • Sean Linahan will transition to Senior Director, Contracts, Compliance, and Quality Assurance. In this role, he will ensure operational excellence and accountability at the enterprise level, supporting all verticals with contracts, finance, and quality assurance of service delivery.

These leadership changes position us to deliver even greater value to our clients, offering the agility, precision, and innovation they expect from a trusted security integration partner.

This realignment marks a pivotal moment in our company's growth. With a sharpened focus and strengthened leadership, we are better equipped than ever to deliver cutting-edge technology, implementation, and sustainment of force and asset protection solutions for mission-critical clientele.

For questions or further information, please contact us at sales@asc-defense.com. A member of our team will be happy to assist or connect you with the appropriate contact.

Contact Information

Quentin McSwain
quentin.mcswain@asc-defense.com



SOURCE: Active Security



