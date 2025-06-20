Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Attorney Share and Caseflood AI Announce Integration to Automate Referrals From Intake to Match

This Partnership Enables Law Firms Using Caseflood.ai to Automatically Live-Transfer Out-of-Criteria or Overflow Leads as Referral Opportunities Through Attorney Share - Without Any Manual Work

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Attorney Share, the fastest-growing legal referral platform built for attorneys, today announced a new integration between its Direct Share API and Caseflood.ai, the AI intake, reception, and referral team for law firms. This partnership enables law firms using Caseflood.ai to automatically live-transfer out-of-criteria or overflow leads as referral opportunities through Attorney Share - without any manual work.

Attorney Share

Attorney Share
Facilitating Referrals for Attorneys

With the Direct Share API now fully integrated, Caseflood.ai users enjoy instantly posted, qualified cases to Attorney Share's Marketplace the moment a lead is identified as a referral. Complete with jurisdiction, practice area, and rich intake details, the case is matched with attorneys who meet the exact criteria, allowing for real-time handoffs, faster client contact, and better conversion rates.

"This integration eliminates one of the biggest bottlenecks in the referral process - manual entry," said Robert Simon, co-founder of Attorney Share. "By connecting with a smart platform like Caseflood.ai, we're making it seamless for firms to send referrals with speed and precision, and ensure clients get help as quickly as possible."

Caseflood.ai works with firms ranging from solo practices to the largest firms in the U.S., and does intake, reception, and referrals over the phone - all by humanlike AI. The integration with Direct Share means law firms no longer need to choose between automation and network growth - they can have both.

"This is the dream team partnership," said Ethan Hilton, co-founder and CEO of Caseflood AI. "Before using us, a lot of our firms didn't have the bandwidth to do full intakes for out-of-criteria leads. We came in and were able to give every caller as much time as they needed to explain their situation, generating lead reports afterwards and creating meaningful referral revenue that was previously nonexistent. This partnership with Attorney Share lets firms graduate to the next level and enjoy the highest possible conversion rates on referrals."

The integration is available now to all law firms using Caseflood.ai. Setup takes minutes, and firms can begin referring cases instantly.

To learn more or enable the integration, visit intake.attorneyshare.com or contact support@attorneyshare.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Schwartz
Head of Marketing
pr@attorneyshare.com

.

SOURCE: Attorney Share



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/attorney-share-and-caseflood-ai-announce-integration-to-automate-1041316

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.