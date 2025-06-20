Indonesia's Pertamina New & Renewable Energy (Pertamina NRE) has acquired a 20% stake in Philippine solar developer Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) for $120 million, with both companies planning joint investments in solar and other renewable projects in Indonesia. Indonesia's Pertamina NRE, a subsidiary of state-owned PT Pertamina, has acquired a 20% stake in Philippine renewable energy developer CREC. The share subscription arrangement, valued at approximately $120 million, was confirmed during a ceremonial signing on June 19. Under the terms of the agreement, Pertamina NRE and CREC ...

