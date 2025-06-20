COtwo Advisors, LLC proudly announces the launch of the first Exchange Traded Product (ETP) offering efficient access to the physical European carbon market. This innovative financial product provides investors with physical exposure to the European Union Allowance (EUA) market, simplifying investment in carbon allowances.

Headquartered in New Canaan, CT, COtwo Advisors was founded with the mission to make carbon investing accessible to all. The COtwo Advisors Physical European Carbon Allowance Trust (NYSE Arca: CTWO), aims to reflect the performance of EUA prices, allowing investors to participate in the growing carbon market without complicated custody arrangements. The Trust's assets consist primarily of EUAs issued via the European Union Emission Trading System (EU ETS), where each EUA represents the right to emit one ton of carbon dioxide equivalent.

"Our goal is to provide efficient, low-cost access to the world's largest and most liquid mandatory carbon market," said Ron Gutstein, COtwo president and founder. "CTWO has several benefits for both investors and companies with requirements under the EU ETS. Investors can gain easy exposure to a unique asset class and can hedge the impact of carbon prices on their portfolio companies. Companies with obligations under the EU ETS can use CTWO to hedge their obligations and account for their investments in EUAs in a more precise manner on their balance sheets."

For more information, visit www.cotwoadvisors.com (for current prospectus: www.cotwoadvisors.com/prospectus) or contact info@cotwoadvisors.com.

About COtwo Advisors, LLC:

COtwo Advisors was created with the vision of making carbon allowance investing straightforward and accessible to all. The COtwo Advisors Physical European Carbon Allowance Trust (CTWO) provides a unique opportunity for those interested in carbon markets, offering exposure to the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), the world's largest and most liquid carbon market.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the fund. This and other important information is in the fund's prospectus, which can be obtained by calling (866) 990-6442 or by visiting COtwoAdvisors.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, serves as the Marketing Agent for the Trust.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ron Gutstein

COtwo Advisors, LLC

140 Elm Street

New Canaan, CT 06840

Email: info@cotwoadvisors.com

Phone: (203) 594-9988