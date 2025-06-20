Anzeige
Freitag, 20.06.2025
20.06.2025 15:10 Uhr
Diamond Technologies, Inc.: Diamond Technologies Inc. Acquires Full Asset Portfolio of Akhan Semiconductor, Including Groundbreaking Patents in Diamond Films for Semiconductors and Optics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Technologies Inc. ("DTI") today announced the successful acquisition of the complete asset portfolio of Akhan Semiconductor, Inc., a leading innovator in diamond-based materials for advanced electronics. The transaction includes all patents, trade secrets, intellectual property, proprietary machinery, and engineered materials developed by Akhan over the past decade.

The acquisition positions DTI at the forefront of advanced materials innovation, with a patent portfolio focused on diamond film systems, manufacturing methods, and substrate integration - technologies increasingly sought after by semiconductor foundries and equipment manufacturers facing the limitations of legacy materials.

"Leading-edge semiconductor companies and equipment makers are in a race to break through the thermal and physical barriers of traditional materials," said Jerry McGuire, CEO of Diamond Technologies Inc. "The diamond technologies now under DTI's control represent a viable, scalable path forward for the entire industry."

DTI will move swiftly to commercialize key technologies in Akhan's Miraj Diamond® platform, with initial focus on applications in:

- Thermally superior wafer substrates and spreaders for high-performance semiconductors
- Next-generation tooling and wear-resistant components for chip fabrication
- Diamond coatings for optical, defense, and display technologies

The company has identified several strategic intersections between the acquired IP and ongoing initiatives in lithography, photonics, and thermal management at leading chipmakers and semiconductor tool suppliers.

DTI is actively seeking strategic partners for co-development, licensing, and technology integration. The company is prepared to engage with global firms across semiconductors, aerospace, optics, and defense to deploy Miraj Diamond® technologies in commercial applications.

About Diamond Technologies Inc.
Diamond Technologies Inc. is a materials innovation company developing and commercializing diamond-based solutions across semiconductors, aerospace, defense, optics, and industrial applications. With the acquisition of Akhan Semiconductor's assets, DTI owns one of the most advanced patent portfolios in synthetic diamond technologies, enabling a new class of ultra-hard, thermally conductive, and optically clear materials to power next-generation technologies.

Contact:

Media & Partnerships
partners@dtech.inc
www.dtech.inc


