Hozpitality Group Unveils the Middle East's Top 30 Finance and Purchase Leaders 2025

Honoring the Strategic Minds Behind the Middle East's Leading Hospitality Businesses

DUBAI, UAE , June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group, a leading platform for global hospitality professionals, is proud to announce the much-anticipated Hozpitality's Best 30 Finance and Purchase Leaders in the Middle East Powerlist. This prestigious list recognizes the exceptional individuals who are driving financial success and strategic procurement within the dynamic hospitality sector across the region.

The Powerlist highlights leaders who have demonstrated outstanding expertise, innovation, and dedication in their roles. What makes this recognition particularly significant is the rigorous and peer-driven selection process. These esteemed leaders were first nominated by their respective companies, reflects their internal impact and value. Following this, the nominees were put forward for an online voting process, where their peers, colleagues, and friends cast their votes, demonstrating widespread respect and recognition for their contributions.

"In a rapidly evolving and competitive market like the Middle East, the roles of Finance and Purchase leaders are more critical than ever," said Raj Bhatt, CEO of Hozpitality Group. "These professionals are safeguarding financial health and implementing innovative strategies that drive efficiency, sustainability, and growth. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements and highlight their invaluable contributions to the hospitality industry."

The individuals featured in Hozpitality's Best 30 Finance and Purchase Leaders Powerlist represent a diverse range of companies, from international hotel chains to prominent regional groups, showcasing the breadth and depth of talent within the Middle East's hospitality landscape. Their expertise spans crucial areas such as financial planning and analysis, cost control, vendor management, supply chain optimization, and the implementation of cutting-edge financial technologies.

This initiative by Hozpitality Group underscores its commitment to fostering excellence and recognizing the unsung heroes across various departments within the hospitality industry. By providing a platform for peer recognition, Hozpitality Group aims to inspire future generations of finance and purchasing professionals and further elevate the standards of the sector.

The full list of Hozpitality's Best 30 Finance and Purchase Leaders in the Middle East will be published on the Hozpitality Group website, complete with profiles of each leader, offering insights into their careers, achievements, and the impact they have made on their organizations and the wider industry.

Here's the list of Hozpitality's Best 30 Finance and Purchase Leaders in the Middle East for 2025: -

Aamir Ali, Complex Director Of Purchasing, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Abdalla Rady, Director of Finance, TIME Hotels Management

Ahmed Bahgat, Purchasing Manager, The Chedi Hotel Muscat

Ahmed Magdy Fathy Abdelaziz, Complex Director of Finance, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Ahmed Ameen, Director of Finance, The H Dubai

Anirudh Chaturvedi, Cluster Director of Finance, Novotel Dubai World Trade Centre & Ibis World Trade Centre

Ashish Aggarwal, Cluster Financial Controller, Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Asif Mahmood, Purchasing Manager, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel

Benedikt Schwerm, Area Director of Finance and Business Support, InterContinental Bahrain

Boney Pappachan, Cluster Financial Controller, Ayla Grand Hotel

Fazil Asharaf, Purchasing Manager, Aloft Abu Dhabi Hotel

Ganesh Talauliker, Director of Finance, Hilton Doha The Pearl

Handy Mahmoud Ibrahim, Financial Controller, The District Hotel Najran

Harsh Garg, Finance Manager, Canopy by Hilton Al Seef

Hashim Muhammed, Finance Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M square

Hatem Ibrahim, Director of Finance, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Hatem Zoher, Cluster Director of Finance, Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek and Hilton Dubai Creek Residences, Jewel of the Creek

Imad Tarazi, Director of Finance, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers

Madina Mohamed Osman, Director of Finance, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Md. Javed Ali, Cluster Purchasing Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel | Coral Beach Resort | Coral Deira Dubai | Ecos Dubai Al Furjan Hotel

Mohammed Sajeev, Corporate Director of Procurement, TIME Hotels Management

Muhammad Amin, Cluster Director of Finance, Wyndham Hotels Ajman

Rajesh Kumar, Cluster Director of Finance, Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Samer Abdelmonem, Director of Finance, Intercontinental Abu Dhabi

Sandeep Singh, Financial Controller, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel

Senthilraja Selvaraja, Procurement Manager, IMS Facilities & Projects Management

Sofio Fernandes, Financial Controller, Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah

Sujith Joseph, Cluster Director of Finance, Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Diera & Hampton by Hilton Dubai Airport

Wagih Serag, Finance Manager, Pyramisa Hotel Apartments Dubai

Zaid Al Khuzouz, Cluster Director of Finance & Business Support, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality platform offering a comprehensive suite of services including news, jobs, networking, awards, and events. With a strong presence in the Middle East, North America, and Asia, Hozpitality connects professionals and companies to promote excellence and growth in the hospitality industry.

Website: www.hozpitality.com

