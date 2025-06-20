Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) celebrated the groundbreaking of its highly anticipated Sunset Amphitheater, in McKinney, Texas, on June 13, 2025.

The $350 million project is "expected to contribute $3.8 billion to the local economy over the next 10 years," according to D Magazine.

The venue's input to the local economies has attracted other municipalities, so when the Schwab Network asked VENU's Founder and CEO about future site selection, J.W. Roth responded, "Communities are looking for tides that rise all the boats, right? So, Venu's been able to really fill that space… every time we walk into a new community, now, they already know who we are. They know what we've done.

"A lot of these communities are vying for our attention and it's a good place for us to be."

The event drew more than 500 guests, including city officials, investors, and music lovers, to celebrate what is poised to become a transformational project for the Dallas/Ft Worth Metroplex. The project is being developed through a public-private partnership between VENU, the City of McKinney, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, and the McKinney Community Development Corporation.

George Fuller, Mayor of McKinney, stated, in a press release, "This world-class music venue is a game-changer for our entertainment offerings in McKinney and will be a boon for our economic growth and tourism sector. With a state-of-the-art venue of this size, we can draw some of the largest musical acts to the city and attract fans from across Texas and the surrounding states."

Premium Features, Year-Round Experience

The amphitheater sits on a 46-acre site near U.S. 75 and Highway 121, northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth. It is designed to function year-round with a multi-season configuration-hosting 20,000 attendees in warm months, and reconfiguring to seat 5,000 guests in the winter with heated flooring and a partially enclosed roof and wind walls to maintain comfort in colder weather.

Key features include:

295 Fire Pit Suites , offering VIP parking, food and beverage service, and premium sightlines. Over 250 suites have already been sold , with prices ranging from $298 thousand to $1 million per suite .

, offering VIP parking, food and beverage service, and premium sightlines. Over , with prices ranging from . The Aikman Club , an ultra-premium members-only space named after VENU partner and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman , includes fine dining, concierge services, and VIP seating. Memberships are selling for $150,000 . Approximately 25% are reserved for individuals, with the rest available per show.

, an ultra-premium members-only space named after VENU partner and NFL Hall of Famer , includes fine dining, concierge services, and VIP seating. Memberships are selling for . Approximately 25% are reserved for individuals, with the rest available per show. Sponsorship from EIGHT Elite Light Beer, a brand co-founded by Aikman, reinforces the venue's strong Texas ties and premium identity.

A New Era for McKinney

Set to open in summer 2026, the premium amphitheater is one of several landmark developments reshaping McKinney, including a JW Marriott resort, a surf park, and a future international airport.





