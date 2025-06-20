Flipster and Aptos Foundation Partner to Drive Stablecoin Adoption and Unlock Multichain Opportunities

PANAMA CITY, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, a global cryptocurrency trading platform, has partnered with the Aptos Foundation to accelerate stablecoin adoption and enhance multichain capital access worldwide - empowering traders with faster, more accessible, and more flexible ways to participate in global blockchain ecosystems and seize market opportunities across different chains.

As a key milestone of this partnership, Flipster now supports USDT deposits and withdrawals via the Aptos network. This integration adds another high-speed, low-friction option for stablecoin transfers on Flipster, giving users greater mobility across networks. It also enables seamless access to the Aptos ecosystem and participation in Aptos-based protocols.

"Aptos was purpose-built to power the future of global finance," said Ash Pampati, Head of Ecosystem at the Aptos Foundation. "Through Flipster's integration of USDT on Aptos, we're unlocking new levels of access, speed and opportunities for users around the world, allowing them to engage with decentralized finance in faster, more impactful ways."

"Stablecoins are how traders stay agile," said Youngsun Shin, Head of Product and Partnerships at Flipster. "They have become essential infrastructure for modern trading, enabling lower-cost capital movement across ecosystems and unlocking new market efficiencies for global users. With USDT transfers on Aptos now live on Flipster, users gain another high-performance rail to deploy capital swiftly and seamlessly."

Flipster has also recently listed $APT on its spot market, providing users with direct access to the Aptos token and a new entry point into its growing ecosystem.

To celebrate the partnership, Flipster is introducing a series of limited-time campaigns designed to deepen user engagement with the Aptos ecosystem:

$30,000 USDT Launchpool (June 19-24) : Verified users who stake $APT can earn USDT rewards, with bonus multipliers based on trading volume or VIP tier.

: Verified users who stake $APT can earn USDT rewards, with bonus multipliers based on trading volume or VIP tier. $20,000 USDT Referral Program (June 19-24) : New and existing users can earn up to 10 USDT by inviting friends who complete identity verification.

: New and existing users can earn up to 10 USDT by inviting friends who complete identity verification. New User Bonus (Ongoing): Eligible participants can earn up to 150 USDT by completing onboarding tasks through the Flipster Rewards Hub.

The Flipster-Aptos partnership reflects a shared vision for a more connected and capital-efficient trading ecosystem - where stablecoins play a pivotal role in enabling frictionless access to cross-chain ecosystems, liquidity, and opportunities across global markets.

To learn more or join the campaign, visit https://flipster.io/en/marketing/flipster-aptos-rewards.

About Flipster

Flipster is the zero-friction exchange built for traders who move fast and demand precision. With deep liquidity, ultra-tight spreads, and instant execution, Flipster performs even in fast-moving markets - no lag, no slippage. Every trade is tuned for precision - with zero wasted ticks.

Learn more at flipster.io or follow X.

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development of the Aptos protocol and driving engagement with the Aptos ecosystem. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses.

About Aptos

Aptos is a high-performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain. Aptos' breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure, and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.

Press

pr@flipster.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715598/Flipster.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flipster-and-aptos-foundation-partner-to-drive-stablecoin-adoption-and-unlock-multichain-opportunities-302487107.html