Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20
[13/06/2025]
Final distribution for the period to 18thJune 2025
Announcement Date: 18/06/2025
Ex Date: 26/06/2025
Record Date: 27/06/2025
Payment Date: 10/07/2025
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Janus Henderson Tabula EUR AAA CLO UCITS ETF (EUR) - GBP-Hedged Dist.
|LU2941599834
|GBP
|0.1012
|Janus Henderson Tabula USD AAA CLO UCITS ETF (USD) Dist.
|LU2994520935
|USD
|0.0851
|Janus Henderson Tabula USD AAA CLO UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|LU2994521669
|GBP
|0.0337
