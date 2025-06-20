Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

[13/06/2025]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 18thJune 2025

Announcement Date: 18/06/2025

Ex Date: 26/06/2025

Record Date: 27/06/2025

Payment Date: 10/07/2025