ZIGUP plc - Correction - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

ZIGUP plc

Transaction in Own Shares

CORRECTION: Transaction in Own Shares

The following amendment has been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released on 6 June 2025 at 16:50.

A change to the ordinary shares in issue number from 233,091,423 to 236,091,423 and consequently a change to the number of total voting ordinary shares from 225,838,449 to 228,838,449, inclusion of the preference shares and a change to the Listing Rules reference from 12.6.4R to UKLR 9.8.2R

All other details remain unchanged.

ZIGUP plc (the "Company") announces that on 6 June 2025, it transferred 3,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.50 pence per share ("Shares") from treasury to The ZIGUP plc Employee Benefit Trust Deed for 356.44p per share. The Shares will be used to meet obligations arising from employee share plans.

Following the above transfer, the Company has 236,091,423 ordinary shares in issue including 7,252,974 shares held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights. Therefore the total number of voting ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) is 228,838,449. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's Shares under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company also has 1,000,000 issued cumulative preference shares of 50p each which have no voting rights (other than in exceptional circumstances), none of which are held in treasury.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirement of UKLR 9.8.2R

For further information contact:

Matt Barton, Group Company Secretary +44 (0) 1325 467558

About ZIGUP

ZIGUP is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Group offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

The mobility landscape is changing, becoming ever more connected and ZIGUP uses its knowledge and expertise to guide customers through the transformation, whether that is more digitally connected solutions or supporting the transition to lower carbon mobility through providing EVs, charging solutions and consultancy. We are proud to be a King's Award for Enterprise 2025 holder, recognised for our commitment to Promoting Opportunity and supporting social mobility. Awarded for our efforts to draw fresh young talent into our industry, we are dedicated to attracting and retaining the next generation of automotive technicians by offering accessible pathways for individuals from all backgrounds to succeed and thrive.

The Group's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, smarter - through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With our considerable scale and reach, ZIGUP's mission is to offer an imaginative, market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group seeks to achieve this through the delivery of its new strategic framework of Enable, Deliver and Grow.

ZIGUP supports its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 130,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 1 million managed vehicles, with over 180 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 8,000 employees. We are a trusted partner to many of the leading insurance and leasing companies, blue chip corporates and a broad range of businesses across a diverse range of sectors. Our strength comes not only from our breadth of our award-winning solutions, but from our extensive network reach, our wealth of experience and continual focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. Further information regarding ZIGUP plc can be found on the Company's website: www.zigup.com