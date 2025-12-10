ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

The Company announces that, together with over 7,500 eligible employees of the Company's group the following Executive Directors and PDMRs have each been awarded 127 ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company under the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shares were awarded to the Executive Directors and PDMR's with effect from 5 December 2025 and are subject to a three-year retention period under the rules of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

Jorge Alarcon CEO of Northgate Espana was awarded 127 Restricted Stock Units on 5 December 2025 under the Company's Share Incentive Plan, and his award is subject to a three-year retention period under the rules of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

Director/PDMR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Award of 127 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 127 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 127 f) Date of the transaction 5 December 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rachel Coulson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Award of 127 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 127 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 127 f) Date of the transaction 5 December 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer UK&I b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Award of 127 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 127 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 127 f) Date of the transaction 5 December 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Katie Tasker-Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Award of 127 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 127 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 127 f) Date of the transaction 5 December 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Matthew Barton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Award of 127 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 127 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 127 f) Date of the transaction 5 December 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Emma Ayton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Human Resources Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Award of 127 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 127 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 127 f) Date of the transaction 5 December 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jorge Alarcon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer Northgate Espana b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Award of 127 Restricted Stock units under the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 127 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 127 f) Date of the transaction 5 December 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside Trading Venue

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary