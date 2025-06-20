Subaru of America: Subaru Releases Seventh Annual Corporate Impact Report

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Honored for the fifth consecutive year as one of America's most community-minded companies by Points of Light Civic 50

Recognized for the second year in a row as the No. 1 automotive brand on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact list

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today released its seventh annual Corporate Impact Report, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to being More Than a Car Company®. This comprehensive report highlights the automaker's ongoing dedication to its customers, employees, retailers, partners, and the community. Subaru also announced its fifth consecutive year of recognition as a 2025 Civic 50 Honoree by Points of Light, distinguishing it as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. This accolade highlights the company's enduring commitment to fostering a culture of care and connection as detailed in the report.

Yoichi Hori, Chairman and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc.: "This report highlights Subaru's recent initiatives to reduce our environmental impact, foster a supportive workplace, and actively engage with national and local organizations that enable richer, fuller lives. It takes collective effort to make such meaningful progress."

The Corporate Impact Report offers an overview of Subaru's 2024 milestones, impacts, and ongoing initiatives, including being ranked as the No. 1 automotive brand on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact list for the second year in a row. Through data and compelling stories, the report highlights how Subaru continues to fuel its commitment to quality and safety, communities, and an inclusive corporate culture, while demonstrating its role as a positive force at every turn.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "At Subaru, we are driven by a powerful commitment to being More Than a Car Company. This commitment inspires us to live the Subaru Love Promise® each day, ensuring that love and respect are felt by all - our communities, our employees, and our customers - at every interaction with Subaru."

Key 2024 highlights include:

Community Support

15,590 total volunteer hours logged by Subaru employees to support local community initiatives nationwide.

$31.7 million raised for national and hometown charities through the 2024 Subaru Share the Love® Event, bringing the total to $319.8 million since 2008.

$1,502,047 donated to Camden-based organizations, reinforcing the automaker's commitment to its hometown community.

Love Promise Partnerships in Action

Subaru Loves to Help®: More than 150,000 children received new coats, shoes, and socks through retailer participation in Operation Warm® events.

Subaru Loves the Earth®: Established the largest corporate tree distribution program in the U.S. through a partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation®.

Subaru Loves to Care®: More than 51,000 cancer patients supported with blankets and care kits in collaboration with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society®.

Subaru Loves Learning®: More than 262,000 students supported in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org® in 2024.

Subaru Loves Pets®: Over $3.2 million in grants funded by Subaru and its retailers and distributed by The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® to local animal shelters nationwide.

Subaru Share the Love® Event:A record-breaking $31.7 million donated to four national charity partners and more than 830 local hometown charities in 2024.

Environmental Action

970,000 pounds of recycled content used in floor mats alone, marking a continued push for sustainable manufacturing.

51 million pounds of vehicle parts remanufactured, contributing to 155,000 metric tons of CO2 saved.

4.3 tons of food waste diverted from landfills through sustainable waste management practices at the company's Camden headquarters.

Employee Engagement

162 mentors and mentees matched through the Ignite Mentoring Program, creating the largest cohort ever.

30% of Subaru team members voluntarily participated in Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which are open to all employees and designed to build camaraderie and promote allyship.

1,236 employees activated LinkedIn Learning seats for ongoing skill development, completing a total of 4,377 hours of training.

Customer Satisfaction and Safety

Ranked No. 1 brand overall* in the 2024 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) based on customer opinions of their Subaru ownership experience across categories including vehicle safety, product quality, perceived value, dependability, and more.

100% of 2024 model year vehicles sold in the U.S. are equipped with EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, standardizing advanced safety features across Subaru's lineup.

321,737 customers supported with MySubaru Connected Services, including Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery.

To learn more about Subaru's Corporate Responsibility, visit?www.subaru.com/about/corporate-responsibility.html.

*Tied with one other automaker in the mass-market segment.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

