European power purchase agreement (PPA) activity slowed sharply in May, with only 12 deals totaling 232 MW, marking the lowest monthly volume since 2020, according to data from Swiss-based analytics firm Pexapark. European developers signed 12 PPAs totaling 232 MW in May, according to the latest report from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark. The result is a marked slowdown compared to April, representing a 81% decrease in volumes month on month and a 45% drop in deal count. Pexapark said that May's 232 MW in European PPAs marked the lowest monthly volume since 2020, with deal count falling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...