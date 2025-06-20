Global Cheese Market to Reach USD 225.42 Billion by 2030, Driven by 4.28% CAGR and High Demand for Protein-Rich Foods Key Players (Amul, Arla Foods, Lactalis Group & others): MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cheese Market is experiencing notable growth, driven by the increasing demand for diverse cheese varieties and the rising popularity of plant-based alternatives. This report presents extensive research on the global cheese market's size, projections, key trends, and competitive landscape from 2025 to 2030.

Global Cheese Market Overview

As of 2024, the global cheese market size was valued at approximately USD 168.11 billion, with projections indicating it will reach around USD 225.42 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.28% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to various factors, including changing consumer preferences, increasing plant-based offerings, and advancements in cheese production technologies.

Industry Size, Revenue, Geography & Key Statistics

Base Year : 2024

: 2024 Historical Years : 2020-2023

: 2020-2023 Market Value in 2024 : USD 168.11 Billion

: USD 168.11 Billion Projected Valuation by 2030 : USD 225.42 Billion

: USD 225.42 Billion Forecast Period (CAGR) : 4.28% (2025-2030)

: 4.28% (2025-2030) Leading Region : Europe

: Europe Leading Product Type: Mozzarella Cheese

Factor Drive of Market Growth

Surging Demand for Plant-Based Cheese : The growing consumer interest in plant-based foods has significantly boosted the market for plant-based cheese. As more individuals embrace veganism and seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional dairy products, the demand for plant-based options made from ingredients like soy, almond, and cashew continues to rise.

: The growing consumer interest in plant-based foods has significantly boosted the market for plant-based cheese. As more individuals embrace veganism and seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional dairy products, the demand for plant-based options made from ingredients like soy, almond, and cashew continues to rise. Innovative Product Launches : Manufacturers are rapidly introducing innovative plant-based cheese items to meet this demand, contributing to market growth. For example, Plan B Foods launched a vegan cheese line in November 2022 featuring a variety of options, including cheddar and mozzarella, which cater to global consumer preferences and accessibility.

: Manufacturers are rapidly introducing innovative plant-based cheese items to meet this demand, contributing to market growth. For example, Plan B Foods launched a vegan cheese line in November 2022 featuring a variety of options, including cheddar and mozzarella, which cater to global consumer preferences and accessibility. Sustainability Initiatives: Collaborations focusing on sustainable practices are further driving market expansion. Agrocorp International's launch of HerbY-Cheese in August 2023 highlights the industry's shift towards eco-friendly plant protein extraction techniques, providing a range of dairy-free alternatives that satisfy the growing desire for nutritious and sustainable dairy substitutes among consumers.

Opportunity Ahead

Advancements in Fermentation Technology : The rise of specialized proteins like micellar casein, enabled by innovative fermentation techniques, offers cheese producers the chance to enhance product quality and develop unique varieties that cater to health-conscious consumers and evolving dietary preferences.

: The rise of specialized proteins like micellar casein, enabled by innovative fermentation techniques, offers cheese producers the chance to enhance product quality and develop unique varieties that cater to health-conscious consumers and evolving dietary preferences. Growing Demand for Plant-Based Cheese : The increasing shift towards plant-based diets represents a significant market opportunity. Companies are investing in fermentation technologies to create authentic plant-based cheese products that closely mimic dairy cheese, appealing to a broader audience, including vegans and lactose-intolerant consumers.

: The increasing shift towards plant-based diets represents a significant market opportunity. Companies are investing in fermentation technologies to create authentic plant-based cheese products that closely mimic dairy cheese, appealing to a broader audience, including vegans and lactose-intolerant consumers. Sustainable Production with Precision Fermentation: The adoption of precision fermentation techniques supports sustainable and efficient cheese production, addressing consumer preferences for environmentally responsible products. This not only enhances product consistency and quality but also differentiates brands in a competitive marketplace focused on sustainability.

Challenges Impacting the Market

Health Risks Associated with Excessive Cheese Consumption : Although cheese is nutrient-dense, concerns regarding high saturated fat and sodium levels can deter health-conscious consumers. Research indicates a correlation between high cheese consumption and health issues such as heart disease and hypertension.

: Although cheese is nutrient-dense, concerns regarding high saturated fat and sodium levels can deter health-conscious consumers. Research indicates a correlation between high cheese consumption and health issues such as heart disease and hypertension. Consumer Awareness and Preferences: Growing awareness about food safety, nutritional content, and the environmental impact of dairy products can influence consumer purchasing behavior, promoting a shift towards healthier alternatives and specialized cheese types.

Global Market Trends

Artisanal and Specialty Varieties: There is an emerging trend towards artisanal and functional cheeses, underscoring consumers' desire for fresh, locally sourced products. Artisanal cheese makers are highly regarded for preserving traditional cheese-making methods, appealing to consumers seeking unique flavors and experiences. Growth of Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs): The rapid expansion of QSRs, particularly in developing markets, contributes significantly to the cheese market. Cheese is a fundamental ingredient in various fast foods, increasing overall consumption rates.

Global Cheese Market Segmentation

By Type (Natural Cheese, Processed Cheese)

(Natural Cheese, Processed Cheese) By Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Blue, Parmesan, Feta, Roquefort, Others - [Red Leicester, Brie, Emmentaler, Gloucester, Camembert])

(Cheddar, Mozzarella, Blue, Parmesan, Feta, Roquefort, Others - [Red Leicester, Brie, Emmentaler, Gloucester, Camembert]) By Source (Animal-Based - [Cattle, Sheep, Goat, Camel], Plant-Based - [Soya, Almond, Cashew, Others])

(Animal-Based - [Cattle, Sheep, Goat, Camel], Plant-Based - [Soya, Almond, Cashew, Others]) By Nature (Organic, Conventional)

(Organic, Conventional) By Form (Block - [Hard Cheese, Soft Cheese], Spreadable - [Cream Cheese, Reconstituted Cheese), Slices, Powder, Diced/Cubes, Shredded, Others])

(Block - [Hard Cheese, Soft Cheese], - [Cream Cheese, Reconstituted Cheese), Slices, Powder, Diced/Cubes, Shredded, Others]) By Application (Bakery & confectionery, Snacks & cereals, Ready Meals, Sweet & savory snacks, Sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments, Others - [Desserts, Creams, Processed Meat & Egg Products, etc.])

(Bakery & confectionery, Snacks & cereals, Ready Meals, Sweet & savory snacks, Sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments, Others - [Desserts, Creams, Processed Meat & Egg Products, etc.]) By Distribution Channel (Offline, [Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores], Online Retail, Others)

- Mozzarella Segment Accounts for a Significant Cheese Market Share

The mozzarella segment commands a significant market share among cheese types, including cheddar, blue, parmesan, and feta. Its popularity stems from its versatility in dishes like pasta, pizza, and risotto, making it a staple in many kitchens. Demand is rising in the Asia Pacific and Middle East, influenced by Western food trends. Mozzarella also plays a key role in convenience foods, and the growth of the quick-service restaurant sector further enhances its market prospects, ensuring continued expansion.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Global Cheese Market expands across:

North America

South America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

- Europe's Dominance in the Global Cheese Market

Europe continues to lead the global cheese market, showcasing a diverse array of options. Key online retailers such as Love Cheese, Italia Regina, and La Gourmeta are fostering growth. Countries like Italy, France, Germany, and the Netherlands drive major consumption rates. Despite high per capita figures, strong export demand and cultural significance of artisan cheeses ensure Europe's market supremacy persists as companies innovate and consolidate for future success.

Key Player: Leading Cheese Manufacturing Companies Worldwide

The competitive landscape of the global cheese market features several key players dedicated to innovating and expanding their product offerings. Notable companies include:

Arla Foods

Glanbia

Fonterra

Kraft Natural Cheese

Saputo

Bel Group

Dalter Alimentari Spa

Frieslandcampina

Dmk Deutsches Milchkontor Gmbh

Lactalis International

Meiji Holdings

Amul

Crystal Farms Dairy Co.

Savencia Sa

Land O'lakes

Others (Kerry Group, etc.)

These companies are engaging in strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to maintain their market positions and meet growing consumer demands.

Innovations and Industry Recent Development:

April 2024: Crystal Farms Dairy Co. unveiled 10 fresh offerings in the cheese aisle with a concentration on daring taste profiles such as extraordinary shredded mixtures and Ghost Pepper, along with wholesome quick bites including Gouda Snack Cubes.

March 2024: Kraft Natural Cheese, a global dairy brand, launched Kraft Signature Shreds. This new product innovation offers consumers a restaurant-style, thick-cut, unique, natural shredded cheese to elevate their homemade meals with satisfying flavor.

