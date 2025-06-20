GSM ASSOCIATION: GSMA: MWC25 Shanghai showcased tech innovation in robotics, AI and 5G-A from China and Asia to an international audience

MWC25 Shanghai saw strong international participation and attendance, with 45,000 attendees including nearly 4,000 from the C-suite and over 40% representing industries beyond mobile

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC25 concludes following three days of innovative technology showcases, keynote sessions and collaborative discussions. Charismatic humanoid robots, urban robo-taxis, AI-enabled devices, satellite comms, EVs and more delighted the 45,000 attendees from 128 countries and territories.

The global thought leadership stage set by MWC25 saw nearly 40% of the event's 400 speakers hail from international markets. By welcoming policymakers and leaders to the first GSMA Policy Leaders Forum, including 35 delegations from regions such as LATAM, Asia, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa, MWC Shanghai is the ideal platform for business leaders, policymakers and the international community to meet, network and collaborate.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., said: "MWC25 Shanghai has once again proven its place as a global meeting point for the industry. China and Asia's exceptional technological innovation is awe-inspiring; from the show floor to the keynote stage, it's been fantastic to see such a diverse mix of companies and ideas driving the future of connectivity. On behalf of the GSMA, my sincere thanks to H.E. Wang Jingtao, Vice Minister, Cyberspace Administration of China; H.E. Chen Jie, Vice Mayor of Shanghai; Mr. Wu Jincheng, Governor of Pudong New Area; and all our attendees, exhibitors, partners and sponsors for making this such a successful edition of MWC Shanghai. We're already looking forward to welcoming you back in 2026."

400 speakers and thought leaders joined more than 400 exhibitors, sponsors and partners to contribute to a packed agenda exploring the accelerating shift towards a more intelligent, connected future.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General, GSMA, said: "This week has highlighted the rapid progress of the Chinese ecosystem in the development of 5G-Advanced, AI and open API innovation on the path to achieving 5G's full potential MWC Shanghai continues to be a valuable platform to share ideas, launch partnerships, and be recognised for important work. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this event a success."

The GSMA's Head of Greater China, Sihan Bo Chen & the GSMA's Head of MWC Americas and Shanghai, Erich Hermann took a L4-level, robo-taxi by the Pudong Government. They reflect on MWC25 Shanghai's platform for inspirational tech use cases, looking forward to MWC25 Las Vegas where IT leaders will explore the industrial connectivity enabling these real-world applications.

Attendees from 128 countries and territories

45,000 in-person attendees from 12,500 companies, over 40% represented industries beyond mobile.

Over 400 exhibitors, partners, sponsors

Around 400 speakers and thought leaders; nearly 40% from international markets; 37% speakers from sectors beyond mobile participating in the keynotes and conference sessions.

35% of attendees at director level and above; nearly 4,000 from the C-suite

Nearly 300 international media outlets and industry analysts; Bloomberg TV and CGTN broadcasted from the show floor

