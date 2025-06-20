Anzeige
DZ Bank AG - Post Stabilisation Notice

DZ Bank AG - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: Bundesrepublik Deutschland (DBR)

Guarantor (if any): None

ISIN: DE000BU2D012

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 12bn

Description: Fixed rate, due 15th of August 2056



Offer price: 96.142%

Other offer terms: Payment 13 May 2025, Listing

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Exchange, denominations: 1k x 1k

Maturity 15th of August 2056

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Barclays
Citibank
Credit Agricole
Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan







Stabilisation period commences 06th of May 2025

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


