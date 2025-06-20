Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer, Purpose Investments ("Purpose" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of the Purpose XRP ETF (TSX: XRPP).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOXPUTbHpsU

The Purpose XRP ETF offers Canadian investors direct spot exposure to XRP, the digital asset powering fast, low-cost cross-border payments via the XRP Ledger. XRPP joins Purpose's comprehensive digital asset suite, which includes the world's first spot Bitcoin ETF and a range of other innovative crypto strategies. With institutional-grade dual custody, XRPP is designed for real-world portfolios seeking regulated access to one of the most-requested digital assets.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $24 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

