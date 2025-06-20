Game-based Learning Market worth $17.82 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Game-based Learning Market is projected to grow from USD 6.23 billion in 2025 to 17.82 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.4% during 2025-2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available for Years 2020-2030 Base Year Considered 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Mode, Game Type, Integration Type, and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered Duolingo (US), Kahoot! (Norway), Skillsoft Corp (US), Stride Inc. (US), Frontier Developments (US), Pearson (UK), PRELOADED (UK), Game Strategies (Spain), Prodigy Education (Canada), Spin Master (Canada), Mojang Studios (Stockholm), BreakAway Games (US), Adobe (US), Schell Games (US), Stratbeans Learning Solutions (India), SimuLearn (US), Raptivity (US), Archy Learning (Australia), EI (US), Fundamentor (India), Indusgeeks (India), Kuato Studios (UK), Lingokids (Spain), Tenneo (US), Hornbill FX (India), Axonify (Canada), Kognito (US), QuoDeck Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Litmos (US), Gametize (Singapore), SweetRush Inc. (US), Quizizz (US), Simformer (US), Quizlet (US), SafetyCulture (Australia), Centrical (US), Extramarks (India), The Gamification Company (India), BI WORLDWIDE (US), and Age of Learning (US)

Increasing digital adoption in education and corporate training, rising demand for interactive and personalized learning experiences, and growing use of AR/VR and AI technologies are driving the growth of the Game-based Learning Market. These factors enhance learner engagement, improve retention rates, and support scalable, outcome-driven educational solutions across sectors.

The web-based deployment segment will register the largest market share during the forecast period

The web-based deployment of the integration type segment holds the largest share in the Game-based Learning Market due to its high accessibility, platform independence, and ease of integration across devices and operating systems. It allows learners to access content anytime, anywhere, without requiring complex installations. Moreover, institutions and enterprises prefer web-based solutions for their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and seamless updates, making them ideal for widespread adoption in education and training environments.

The medical and healthcare training segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The medical and healthcare training segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Game-based Learning Market due to the increasing need for immersive, risk-free environments to train professionals in critical procedures. Advanced VR, AR, and AI technologies enable realistic simulations that enhance skill development, improve patient safety, and reduce errors. The demand for continuous upskilling and remote training further accelerates adoption in this sector.

North America will account for the largest market during the forecast period

North America is projected to hold the largest share in the Game-based Learning Market, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure, early adoption of educational technologies, and strong presence of key market players. The region benefits from significant investments in edtech, supportive government initiatives, and a high level of awareness regarding the benefits of interactive learning, enabling widespread implementation across educational institutions and corporate training environments.

Top Key Companies in Game-based Learning Market:

The major players in the Game-based Learning Market include Duolingo (US), Kahoot! (Norway), Skillsoft (US), Pearson (US), Stride Inc. (US), Game Strategies (Spain), Fundamentor (India), Quizizz (US), Tenneo (US), and EI (US).

