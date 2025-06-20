Navan, Inc. has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to a proposed initial public offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed initial public offering remains subject to the completion of the SEC review process as well as market and other conditions.

This announcement is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Navan

Navan, the leading all-in-one business travel and expense management solution that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250620056425/en/

Contacts:

Eric Smith

esmith@navan.com